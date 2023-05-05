COLLECTIVE ARTISTS NETWORK AND DIALESG TO OFFER INDIA'S FIRST COMPREHENSIVE ESG SOLUTIONS FOR BRANDS, COMPANIES AND RIGHTS HOLDERS

MUMBAI, India, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Artists Network, India's leading creator marketplace, has announced a strategic partnership with DialESG, a leading ESG domain expert, to offer India's first 360-degree comprehensive solution to brands, companies and rights holders to drive and implement their ESG initiatives.

The partnership aims to help Indian companies align their business strategies with ESG objectives and effectively communicate their sustainability efforts to stakeholders, including investors, customers, employees, and communities.

The new solution will leverage the expertise of DialESG in the ESG domain and Collective Artists Network's extensive network and experience in the industry to provide comprehensive services, including ESG strategy development, sustainability reporting, stakeholder engagement, and ESG communication.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO at Collective Artists Network, said, "With the rise of sustainable investing and the increasing importance of ESG considerations, we recognized the need for a comprehensive and accessible toolset to help brands and companies navigate this complex landscape. We believe that sustainability is no longer a choice but a necessity, and our solution will help companies to integrate ESG principles into their business strategies and operations."

"We are thrilled to offer this new ESG-based service to our existing and new clients. Our new tools and resources enable brands to inform all their internal and external stakeholders about their effort toward making the world a better place to live in and the investment decisions they are making to support their values. We are confident that this comprehensive solution will empower brands to communicate their sustainability initiatives effectively, build trust with stakeholders, and drive positive societal change and thus contribute positively to the Indian economy and the larger United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," said Nitin Lakhotia, Chief Growth Officer at Collective Artists Network.

"Together, CAN and DialESG will profoundly impact the confidence of all served entities to choose Sustainability as an additional pillar to their success stories. Digital platforms, the deployment of machine learning and artificial intelligence and Analytics for ESG will be enabled through the service. We are very excited to make this positive contribution to the emerging 'NEW INDIA'," said Shailesh Haribhakti and Suyash Agarwal, Co-founders of DialESG.

The partnership is expected to significantly impact the larger Indian industry and contribute to the country's sustainable development goals.

