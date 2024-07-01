Collagen Casings Market to Be Worth $2.31 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Collagen Casings Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Edible, Non-Edible), Caliber (Small, Large), Application (Fresh Sausages, Processed Sausages), End User (Food Service Providers, Food Retail), Distribution Channel — Forecast to 2031,' by Meticulous Research®, the collagen casings market is projected to reach $2.31 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2031.



For decades, sausages have traditionally been stuffed into natural casings made from animal intestines. However, the market now offers a range of artificial sausage casings, including collagen, cellulose, plastic, fibrous, textile, net, and vegetarian casings, thanks to significant innovation and new product development in the casings industry. Collagen casings, in particular, have gained widespread acceptance due to their lower production costs and higher production speeds. They are available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and appearances, some of which closely resemble natural sausage casings. Additionally, collagen casings can incorporate coloring agents, spices, smoke flavoring, and other materials that can be deposited on the product surface during stuffing and processing. These advantageous properties make collagen casings increasingly preferred by sausage manufacturers and consumers over other types of casings.

The rise in meat consumption & production, increasing preference for collagen casings by sausage manufacturers, rising number of restaurants, and rising consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) & ready-to-cook (RTC) food products are some of the factors driving the growth of this market. However, consumer preference for natural sausage casings over collagen casings may restrain market growth.

Moreover, emerging economies- Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, animal diseases and health concerns pose a significant challenge to the market's growth. Additionally, the expansion of the food service industry is a prominent trend in the collagen casings market.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the collagen casings market are Viscofan, S.A. (Spain), Devro Plc (U.K.), Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (China), DAT-Schaub Group (Part of Danish Crown Amba) (Denmark), ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd. (Finland), Fibran, S.A. (Spain), Nippi, Inc. (Japan), FABIOS S.A. (Poland), Oversea Casing Company (U.S.), LEM Products (U.S.), Selo B.V. (The Netherlands), and Belkozin (Russia).

The collagen casings market study presents historical market data (2022 and 2023), estimated current data (2024), and forecasts for 2031— by type (edible collagen casings and non-edible collagen casings), caliber (small caliber and large caliber), application (fresh sausages, processed sausages [pre-cooked sausages, smoked sausages, cured sausages]), distribution channel (offline and online), end user (food processors, foodservice providers, food retailers), and geography (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Key Findings in the Collagen Casings Market Study:

Among the types covered in this report, in 2024, the edible collagen casings segment is expected to account for the larger share of 81.1% of the collagen casings market. Moreover, the edible collagen casings segment is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024–2031. This growth is driven by its edible nature, cost-effectiveness, and consistent quality.

Among the calibers covered in this report, in 2024, the small caliber segment is expected to account for the larger share of the collagen casings market. Moreover, the small caliber segment is also projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to cost-effectiveness and increasing demand for poultry-based snack items.

Among the applications covered in this report, in 2024, the processed sausages segment is expected to account for the larger share of 54.6% of the collagen casings market. This segment is also projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the convenience pre-cooked sausages provide for cooking, increasing demand for ready-to-eat products, and increasing greater variety of smoked products available in modern groceries.

Among the distribution channels covered in this report, in 2024, the offline segment is expected to account for the larger share of the collagen casings market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to several factors: higher purchase of food & beverage industry-related products from the traditional offline distribution channel, the growing number of modern groceries, and the rising preference of consumers to purchase from these groceries considering the higher-quality food product offerings, broader collection, and an improved shopping experience.

However, the online channel segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to faster accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones.

Among all end users covered in this report, the foodservice providers segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the reduced practice of preparing home-cooked meals and improving distribution channels.

Based on geography, in 2024, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of 31.6% of the collagen casings market, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe's major market share is mainly attributed to the high availability of sausage & processed meat products, an increase in convenience food product consumption, huge availability of sausage and processed premium meat products, higher consumer demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products, and the presence of a large number of sausages manufacturers.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Collagen Casings Market Assessment—by Type

Edible Collagen Casings

Non-edible Collagen Casings

Collagen Casings Market Assessment—by Caliber

Small Caliber

Large Caliber

Collagen Casings Market Assessment—by Application

Fresh Sausages

Processed Sausages Pre-cooked Sausages Smoked Sausages Cured Sausages



Collagen Casings Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Collagen Casings Market Assessment—by End User

Food Processors

Foodservice Providers

Food Retailers

Collagen Casings Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Poland Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

