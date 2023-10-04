Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market size worth USD 16.8 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 40% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Size By Payload, By Industry, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.8 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=69621

Browse in-depth TOC on "Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: Market Drivers, Outlook, and Key Players Unveiled

The Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market is set to experience unprecedented growth, fueled by a potent combination of technological advancements and increased adoption in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). With a focus on enhancing efficiency, safety, and industrial operations, cobots have become indispensable across various industries.

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market Drivers:

The Collaborative Robot market is being propelled by the escalating demand in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector and augmented investments in manufacturing process automation. Cobots, equipped with cutting-edge sensors and software, are revolutionizing human-robot interactions. They are finding extensive applications in smart components assembly, electronics product assembly, and the packaging industry, further fueling market expansion. The market is also witnessing a rising demand for tasks requiring higher payload capacity, contributing significantly to its growth trajectory.

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market Outlook:

Technological advancements have paved the way for the development of next-generation cobots capable of perceiving, moving, and responding to their environment. These innovations are enhancing collaboration between humans and robots, creating new avenues for market expansion. However, challenges such as ensuring safe industrial operations and overcoming limitations related to faster cycle time and repeatability are being actively addressed.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

In this dynamic market, key players such as Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC, KUKA, Doosan Robotics, AUBO Robotics, ABB, YASKAWA, Precise Automation, Rethink Robotics. are employing innovative strategies to maintain their market share and rankings.

Comprehensive market ranking analysis reveals the competitive landscape, emphasizing key development strategies implemented by industry leaders. These strategies include optimizing overall expenditures, enhancing production rates, and focusing on advanced human-robot interaction technologies.

Market Share and Ranking Analysis:

In-depth market share and ranking analysis provide valuable insights into the competitive dynamics of the Collaborative Robot market. Companies are vying to secure their positions through strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and market penetration initiatives. As a result, the market is witnessing intense competition, driving innovation and ensuring a diverse range of solutions for businesses worldwide.

The Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market stands on the brink of transformative growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand in SMEs, and innovative strategies employed by key players. As cobots continue to evolve and overcome challenges, they are reshaping the industrial landscape, offering safer, more efficient, and cost-effective solutions for businesses across diverse sectors.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market into Payload, Industry, Application, And Geography.

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Payload Up to 5 kg 5–10 kg More than 10 kg

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Industry Automotive Electronics Metals Machining Food & Beverages Others

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Application Handling Assembling and Disassembling Welding and Soldering Dispensing Others

Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Robotics Market By Type (Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robots), By Industry (Automotive, Electrical And Electronics), By Geography, And Forecast

Security Robots Market By Product (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles), By Application (Spying, Explosive Detection, Firefighting, Demining, Rescue Operations, Transportation, Patrolling), By Geography, And Forecast

Hexapod Robots Market By Product (Piezoelectric Hexapods, Electromechanical Hexapods), By Application (Automobile, Manufacturing, Aviation, and Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Radiosurgery Robot System Market By Product (Radio Knife, Gamma Knife Permeability, Truebeam Stx Radiation), By Application (Orthopedics, Laparoscopy, Neurology, Other), By Geography, And Forecast

5 Best Collaborative Robots putting complications asunder to bypass follies

Visualize Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research