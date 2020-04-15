Cole Moscatel is Esquire Turkey’s April Cover Star

Cole and his wife Kelsea became famous on social media after they began sharing images from their jet-setting adventures. In 2018, the couple decided to turn their passion for travel into a business and together they launched Snob World. "Through the Snob World platform, we feature amazing hotels, resorts, restaurants, fashion, family travel tips, activities and excursions," Cole explained. "We also provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences through our VIP concierge. Designed for the top 1% of clients, our high-end concierge service can arrange private jets, book entire nightclubs or restaurants for events or parties, charter yachts and procure tickets to exclusive events like the Grammys. No request is too big, we can make anything happen with our VIP Concierge"

For those clamoring to know about Cole's favorite travel experience among his many fabulous trips, luckily, he shared the story with Esquire Turkey readers. "One time, I took my family on vacation for three weeks and we traveled to 16 different cities," Cole said. "We went to Miami, NYC, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Rome, Florence, Naples, Capri, Ibiza, Formentera, Lisbon, Cascais, and Sintra. Instead of having a detailed itinerary, we tend to be very last minute and spontaneous. During that trip, every city or country we visited, we picked the night before. It really made for a thrilling experience."

In addition to luxury travel, Cole is also passionate about philanthropy. An entrepreneur and a philanthropist from the young age of 12, Cole started his first non-profit shortly after starting his first business. Now that they have gained a massive platform, Cole and Kelsea remain even more committed to giving back. "As influencers, one thing we should all be doing to pay it forward is to be involved in philanthropy," Cole told Esquire Turkey. "I was diagnosed with Lupus when I was 15 and decided to use my platform to raise awareness of this disease and help with the search for a cure. I decided to become involved with LUPUS Los Angeles, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding the cause and cure for Lupus because I wanted to make sure that there was someone out there speaking on behalf of people that suffer from this disease. I also frequently donate to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital because we love children and we want to help sick children as much as possible."

For more information about Cole Moscatel and Snob World, visit snobworld.com. For any questions, please contact pr@snobworld.com.

