Cold Plasma Market To Grow USD 2179.4 Million By 2028 with a CAGR of 8.8%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Plasma Market is Segmented By Type (Atmospheric Cold Plasma, Low-Pressure Cold Plasma), By Application (Textile, Polymer & Plastic, Electronics & Semiconductor, Food & Agriculture, Medical) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Business & Industrial Category.

Cold Plasma Market is estimated to be worth USD 1310.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2179.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.8% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Cold Plasma Market

Due to its expanding applications in a number of industries, including printing, adhesion, coating, and others, the industry is becoming more and more necessary on a global scale. The Cold Plasma market is also growing as a result of some characteristics, such as improved wettability, reduced chemical use, and reduced water use.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE COLD PLASMA MARKET

Fabrics treated with plasma have the potential to replace wet chemical methods. Technical textiles known as protective textiles perform purposes like UV protection, flame retardancy, and antibacterial properties. In this regard, activating them by plasma treatment of the surface can aid in more durable finishing. Several materials can be transformed by plasma treatment without any change in their surface to modify features and make them ideal for protective textiles since it is an environmentally benign, clean process compared to conventional procedures. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Cold Plasma market.

According to the business, cold plasma technology reduces safety hazards, environmental impact, and material degradation while eliminating the need for heat and chemicals to promote substrate wettability and adherence. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE), PVC, polypropylene, and polyethylene polymers, among many others, are all compatible with the technique. Cold plasma treatment alters the polymer's surface, opening the door to the creation of packaging materials with desired properties. For instance, the coating of nisin was made possible by the application of a cold plasma-activated polylactic acid surface, which led to the creation of antimicrobial packaging materials. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Cold Plasma market.

Increasing application in Electronics & semiconductors is expected to drive the growth of the Cold Plasma market. Adhesion is crucial for process stability and product quality in many areas of the electronics industry, whether it be for bonding or marking plastic components, wire bonding operations on metallic contact pads, or the manufacturing of energy storage devices. In the electronics sector, cold plasma is being utilized more frequently to perfectly prepare the surfaces of a wide range of materials for such adhesion operations. With the use of this technique, a variety of following processes can be improved by selectively treating functional surfaces on polymers, metals, or composites. The potential of simple, manual surface optimization is provided by cold plasma.

The growing demand for nutritious, fresh, safe, and minimally-processed foods has sparked ground-breaking research in the burgeoning non-thermal food processing technology. A number of possible uses for cold plasma in the food business make it a really cutting-edge and exciting technology. It uses highly reactive, energetic, and charged gas species and molecules to cleanse food surfaces and packaging while preserving foods without compromising their nutritional value or quality. The inactivation of microorganisms in the food business with cold plasma technology has shown encouraging results without degrading food quality. Although it is quite efficient in cleaning fruits and vegetables' surfaces, more research is needed before it can be used commercially.

COLD PLASMA SHARE ANALYSIS:

The APAC cold plasma market is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR. The biggest rise was seen in the Asia Pacific region, which is mostly due to the ongoing movement of electronic industry to Asian nations, rising demand for decontaminated frozen food, expanding textile manufacturing facilities, and increasing polymer output.

The Atmospheric Pressure category is anticipated to grow at the greatest CAGR. Burn treatment, wound healing, and infection prevention are just a few of the applications for Cold Atmospheric Plasma (CAP), a ground-breaking medical procedure. It can also be applied in a variety of surgical and non-surgical treatments. This technology is being used by the major market players to develop therapies for malignant cells. All of these elements are anticipated to speed up this market's growth over the course of the forecasted years.

Key Companies:

Nordson Corporation

Bovie Medical Corporation

Plasmatreat GmbH

P2I Limited

ADTEC Plasma Technology.

Enercon Industries Corporation

Neoplas Tools GmbH

Tantec A/S

Europlasma NV

Henniker Plasma Treatment

