Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Surges: Innovations in Plastic and Glass Greenhouses Driving Growth | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse Horticulture Market is Segmented by Type (Plastic, Glass), by Application (Ornamentals, Vegetables, Fruit).

The Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market revenue was USD 21760 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 31370 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the review period (2023-2029).

Claim Your Free Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-0G16110/Global_and_India_Greenhouse_Horticulture_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Greenhouse Horticulture Market:

The global greenhouse horticulture market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by factors such as rising food demand, urbanization, climate change, and technological advancements. Greenhouses offer a viable solution for consistent, high-yield crop production, even in regions with limited arable land or unfavorable weather conditions. The market benefits from increasing consumer demand for fresh, locally grown produce and the growing appeal of sustainable agriculture practices. Both plastic and glass greenhouses are being adopted based on their respective cost, durability, and environmental control advantages. With strong government support, expanding export opportunities, and private sector investments, the greenhouse horticulture industry is poised for continued expansion, playing a pivotal role in addressing global food security and agricultural resilience.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-0G16110/global-and-india-greenhouse-horticulture

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GREENHOUSE HORTICULTURE MARKET:

The cultivation of fruits and vegetables within greenhouse environments has been a significant driver of growth in the horticulture market. Greenhouses offer controlled conditions that mitigate the challenges posed by climate variability, pests, and diseases, ensuring consistent and high-quality produce. This reliability is crucial for meeting the increasing consumer demand for fresh, nutritious, and locally grown fruits and vegetables. Crops such as tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and leafy greens thrive in greenhouse settings, where factors like temperature, humidity, and light can be optimized. The ability to produce these crops year-round enhances food security and reduces dependence on seasonal imports. Moreover, greenhouse cultivation supports sustainable practices by enabling efficient water use and reducing the need for chemical inputs. The profitability of high-value crops grown in greenhouses attracts investment and encourages technological innovation in horticulture. As urbanization and health consciousness rise, the demand for greenhouse-grown fruits and vegetables is expected to continue its upward trajectory, further propelling the greenhouse horticulture market.

Plastic greenhouses have significantly contributed to the expansion of the greenhouse horticulture market by offering cost-effective and adaptable solutions for crop cultivation. These structures utilize plastic films, such as polyethylene, which are more affordable than traditional materials like glass. The flexibility of plastic allows for the construction of various greenhouse designs, catering to different climatic conditions and crop requirements. Moreover, advancements in plastic technology have led to the development of films with enhanced properties, including UV resistance and thermal insulation, improving plant growth conditions. The lightweight nature of plastic greenhouses facilitates easier installation and relocation, making them accessible to small and medium-scale farmers. Additionally, plastic greenhouses enable year-round cultivation, protecting crops from adverse weather and pests, thereby increasing yield and quality. This affordability and versatility have made plastic greenhouses particularly popular in developing regions, where they support food security and sustainable agriculture practices. Consequently, the widespread adoption of plastic greenhouses continues to drive growth in the global greenhouse horticulture market.

Glass greenhouses play a pivotal role in advancing the greenhouse horticulture market by providing durable and efficient environments for high-value crop production. The transparency of glass allows maximum sunlight penetration, essential for photosynthesis and optimal plant growth. Unlike plastic, glass offers superior longevity and structural integrity, reducing the need for frequent replacements and maintenance. This durability makes glass greenhouses a preferred choice for commercial operations focusing on crops like tomatoes, cucumbers, and ornamental plants. Furthermore, glass structures can be integrated with advanced climate control systems, including automated ventilation, heating, and irrigation, enabling precise regulation of internal conditions. Such control enhances crop yield, quality, and consistency, meeting the demands of both local and export markets. In regions with less favorable outdoor growing conditions, glass greenhouses provide a reliable solution for year-round cultivation. The initial investment in glass greenhouses is offset by their long-term benefits and productivity gains. As the demand for high-quality produce increases globally, the adoption of glass greenhouse technology continues to bolster the growth of the greenhouse horticulture market.

The escalating global population has intensified the demand for food, necessitating increased agricultural productivity. Greenhouse horticulture addresses this need by enabling controlled environment agriculture, which allows for higher crop yields per unit area compared to traditional farming. By mitigating the effects of adverse weather conditions and pests, greenhouses ensure a stable food supply. This reliability is particularly vital in regions facing food insecurity, where consistent production can alleviate hunger and malnutrition. Additionally, the ability to cultivate crops year-round in greenhouses contributes to a more resilient food system. As the global community seeks solutions to feed a growing population sustainably, greenhouse horticulture emerges as a key strategy, driving its market growth.

Climate change poses significant risks to agriculture through increased frequency of extreme weather events, shifting growing seasons, and the proliferation of pests and diseases. Greenhouse horticulture mitigates these risks by providing controlled environments that shield crops from external climatic variations. This stability ensures consistent production and reduces crop losses, enhancing food security. Furthermore, greenhouses can be designed to minimize environmental impact through efficient resource use, including water and energy conservation. By offering a sustainable alternative to open-field farming in the face of climate challenges, greenhouse horticulture is gaining traction, fueling market growth.

Governments worldwide are recognizing the benefits of greenhouse horticulture and are implementing policies and incentives to promote its adoption. These include subsidies for greenhouse construction, tax incentives, and funding for research and development in controlled environment agriculture. Such support lowers the financial barriers for farmers and encourages investment in greenhouse technologies. Additionally, policy frameworks that prioritize food security and sustainable agriculture further bolster the greenhouse horticulture sector. As governmental backing continues to strengthen, it plays a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of the greenhouse horticulture market.

There is a growing consumer preference for fresh, locally sourced, and pesticide-free produce, driven by health consciousness and environmental awareness. Greenhouse horticulture meets this demand by enabling the production of high-quality fruits and vegetables close to urban centers. This proximity reduces the time between harvest and consumption, preserving nutritional value and taste. Moreover, controlled environments minimize the need for chemical inputs, aligning with consumer desires for cleaner food options. The ability to satisfy these consumer trends positions greenhouse horticulture as a key player in the modern food supply chain, stimulating market growth.

Greenhouse horticulture facilitates the production of uniform, high-quality crops that meet international standards, opening avenues for export. Countries with advanced greenhouse industries can supply produce to markets with less favorable growing conditions, enhancing global food distribution. This trade contributes to economic growth and diversification for exporting nations. Additionally, the reliability and consistency of greenhouse-grown products make them attractive to international buyers. As global trade in horticultural products expands, the demand for greenhouse cultivation increases, propelling the market forward.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-0G16110&lic=single-user

GREENHOUSE HORTICULTURE MARKET SHARE:

Global Greenhouse Horticulture key players include Rough Brothers, Richel, Hoogendoorn, Dalsem, Priva, etc. The global top five manufacturers hold a share of about 2.5%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by the USA and China, with a share of about 30 percent. Europe currently dominates the market, driven by advanced infrastructure, supportive policies, and a strong emphasis on sustainable agriculture. Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in China and India, due to increasing food demand and government initiatives promoting modern farming techniques. North America maintains a significant market share, supported by technological innovation and consumer demand for fresh produce.

In terms of product, Plastic Greenhouse is the largest segment, with a share about 80%.

And in terms of application, the largest application is Vegetables, followed by Ornamentals, Fruit, etc.

Key Companies:

Richel

Hoogendoorn

Dalsem

HortiMaX

Harnois Greenhouses

Priva

Ceres greenhouse

Certhon

Van Der Hoeven

Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech

Oritech

Rough Brothers

Trinog-xs ( Xiamen ) Greenhouse Tech

) Greenhouse Tech Netafim

Top Greenhouses

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-0G16110/Global_and_India_Greenhouse_Horticulture_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Greenhouse Soil Market was valued at USD 4723 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 5753 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

- Portable Greenhouse Market

- Vertical Agriculture Greenhouse Market

- Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers market was valued at USD 551580 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 675720 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Greenhouse Plant Grow Lights Market

- Smart Agriculture Smart Greenhouse Market

- Greenhouse Drip Irrigation Systems Market was valued at USD 1449 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2578 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

- Greenhouse Equipment Market

- Residential Greenhouse Market

- Greenhouse Environmental Remote Monitoring System market was valued at USD 1485 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 2382 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Greenhouse Coating Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg