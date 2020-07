Cold Insulation Market to Reach USD 9.46 Billion by 2027 | Reports And Data

- Rapid implementation in the Oil & Gas industry and the growing demand for air conditioning and refrigeration applications are the drivers for the growth of the market

- Market Size – USD 5.59 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – High demand from developed economies

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cold Insulation market is forecast to reach USD 9.46 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global cold insulation market is likely to see rapid gains over the forecast period due to the high importance of energy efficiency owing to the rising cost of energy during the forecast period. Growing concerns about greenhouse gas emissions are expected to further fuel market growth over the forecast period. The market is further strengthened by government support to increase the energy efficiency of public infrastructure. The depletion of infrastructure spending in various developed countries such as the United States, Japan, and other Western European countries, coupled with increased awareness of energy losses and costs, is expected to have a positive impact on the global cold insulation market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3294

The increase in disposable income associated with the growing demand for air conditioning and refrigeration equipment in emerging markets is expected to stimulate further demand for cold insulating materials such as fiberglass, polyurethane foams, polystyrene, and phenolic foams. Growing demand for cryogenic equipment from the oil and gas industry is expected to stimulate demand for cryogenic insulation materials, which in turn should have a positive impact on the global market.

The increase in R&D by companies to develop insulation materials through sources of sustainable raw materials should generate opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Market growth is expected to be hampered by volatile prices for benzene, TDI and MDI which are required to make polyurethane and polystyrene insulation materials.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a slight downward impact on the global Cold Insulation market in 2020, the reason being the halt in the industrial cold insulation applications, which are responsible for the significant demand. After the pandemic, however, trends discussed in the study of the global cold insulation market do hold ground.

Also, supply chain disruptions and production shutdowns have resulted in a downgraded outlook for residential cold insulation applications, which are a significant market, which will have short-term impacts on market sales that could have lasting effects. While the industry expects things to return to near normal state well before the end of 2020, negative demand shock caused by the crisis is likely to last.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cold-insulation-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest and most dynamic market for cold insulation. The rapid growth of end-use industries, such as oil and gas, chemicals, HVAC, and cryogenic equipment in Asia-Pacific , is driving a significant increase in the market. Besides, the low costs of setting up manufacturing facilities are driving market growth in the region.

is currently the largest and most dynamic market for cold insulation. The rapid growth of end-use industries, such as oil and gas, chemicals, HVAC, and cryogenic equipment in , is driving a significant increase in the market. Besides, the low costs of setting up manufacturing facilities are driving market growth in the region. Polyurethane foam is estimated to be the third-largest material segment during the forecast period as it is widely used in the refrigeration segment, one of the largest end-use industries in the cold insulation market.

Significant investments in R&D and technological development have led to the development of new techniques and new materials that have a minimal effect on the environment, which results in a steady increase in the North American cold insulation market.

Key participants include BASF SE, Armacell International Holding Gmbh, The DOW Chemical Company, Owens Corning, Bayer Material Science, Knauf Insulation, Aspen Aerogels Inc., KAEFER, Novisol, and Huntsman Corporation, among others.

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3294

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cold Insulation market on the basis of Material Type, Insulation Type, Application, and Region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fiber Glass

Phenolic Foams

Polystyrene Foams

Polyurethane Foams

Others

Insulation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fibrous

Cellular

Granular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chemicals

HVAC

Oil & Gas

Refrigeration

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Browse more similar reports on Materials and Chemicals category by Reports And Data

Pipe Insulation Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pipe-insulation-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pipe-insulation-market Microporous Insulation Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microporous-insulation-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microporous-insulation-market Cryogenic Insulation Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cryogenic-insulation-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009077/Reports_And_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data