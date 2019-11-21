Cold Drinks Market Report Highlights Sales Volume, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Historical Growth & Future Perspectives by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cold Drinks Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Cold drinks are composed of carbohydrates, alcohol, phosphate ions, and carbon dioxide. They are generally acidic in nature because of the presence of citric acid and phosphoric acid.

The factors that propel the growth of the cold drinks market include technological advancement in the product, rising disposable income, growing population, increasing consumer spending, and increasing demand. On the other hand, the factor that may hamper the growth of the market includes easy accessibility of counterfeit products.

Cold drinks market could be explored by product type, distribution channel, and geography. Market of cold drinks by product type could span carbonated soft drinks, Juices and juice concentrates, and others. The "Carbonated Soft drinks" segment led the market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023. The key factor that could be attributed to the growth includes increasing demand.

Cold drinks market could be explored based on distribution channel as Food Service and Drinking places, Supermarkets and general merchandisers, Vending Machine Operations, Gas Stations and Convenience Stores, and Others.

Cold drinks market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America accounted for the major share of the market in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period.

The key factors attributed to the growth of market include increasing demand and rising disposable income. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific region.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the cold drinks market comprise Danone, Pepper, Keurig Dr, Monster Energy Company, PepsiCo, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Nestlé, Red Bull, Staminade, RUNA, Sunny Delight Beverages, Ting Hsin International Group, Tampico, Trend Food International, Tradewinds beverage, Turkey Hill Dairy, Uni-President, Unilever Group and White Rock Beverages. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Cold Drinks in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )



Global Cold Drinks market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer

