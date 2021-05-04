CoinShares to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 24, 2021

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited, (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) will hold a webcast on Monday, May 24, 2021 to discuss the results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. A press release announcing the results will be issued prior to market open, and the webcast is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm GMT (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the CoinShares website at http://coinshares.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available online approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator's instructions. You will be asked for the conference ID number.

Conference Call

Sweden (Toll Free): 0200125160

Sweden (Local): +46 (0) 856618467

International: +44 (0) 2071 928338

Conference ID: 8173619

A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. GMT (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 24, 2021. To access the telephone replay, please dial:

Replay Numbers

Sweden (Toll Free): 0850510046

International: +44 (0) 3333009785

USA: +1 (917) 677-7532

Conference ID: 8173619

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing over USD 5.3 billion of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Investor Relations Contact

Jay Morakis

+1 646 859 5951

press@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor

Mangold Fondkommission AB

+46 (0)8 503 015 50

ca@mangold.se

