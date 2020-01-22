CoinShares Group Reports Strong Growth for ETP business led by ~100% Increase in Assets Under Management.

-- 2019 ETP Stats: 97% AUM growth; $1.58bn total volume traded

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares Group, one of the world's largest digital asset managers and a pioneer in digital asset investing, today announced its continued momentum and significant growth in 2019 for its exchange traded product (ETP) line of business.

The success of the Group was punctuated by a 97% increase in assets under management in the (ETP) line, totaling $522 million as of Jan 1, 2020. The eight ETPs that comprise the line accounted for $1.58 billion in trade volume last year, averaging just over $6 million in volume per day making XBT Provider's products amongst the most actively traded in Scandinavia.

CoinShares also experienced the Group's most prolific year for product expansion yet, launching new ETPs that track the price of Litecoin and XRP under its XBT Provider brand among other new offerings. These products advance the CoinShares Group mission of providing responsible and familiar investment vehicles for investors seeking exposure to the digital asset ecosystem.

"2019 was an exciting year for CoinShares and our industry, but 2020 looks to be even more promising," commented Danny Masters, Chairman of CoinShares, on today's news. "As institutional investors start allocating into bitcoin and digital assets, they are seeking familiar product structures that can meet their unique needs. CoinShares is committed to delivering these products as part of our broader mission to bridge traditional and digital finance."

Mr. Masters and CoinShares new Head of Product, Townsend Lansing, will be speaking on February 10th at DAS: London, the city's first institutionally focused digital asset event, as part of CoinShares' ongoing efforts to provide access to and help expand institutional demand for the digital asset class.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is a pioneer in digital asset investing and management, offering products and services that expand access to the digital asset ecosystem. Our legacy in capital markets, particularly emerging frontier markets, enables CoinShares to better serve investors through familiar, fit-for-purpose investment products, advisory services, and proprietary research. The first to offer investors exposure to digital assets through regulated investment vehicles, CoinShares continues to pioneer the digital asset domain with first-to-market products.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinsharesgroup.com/

Media Contact:

Megan Carey

646-859-5953

mcarey@mgroupsc.com

Related Links

https://coinsharesgroup.com



SOURCE CoinShares Group