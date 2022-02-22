CoinShares Announces Preliminary Full-Year Results for the period ended 31 December 2021

CoinShares delivers strongest full-year & fourth quarter financial results in the Group's history

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) ("CoinShares"), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm today released its financial results and operational updates for the twelve-months ended 31 December 2021.

Financial Results Summary

Following on from the Group's record Q3 results announced on 4 November 2021, CoinShares achieved a record Q4, resulting in the strongest annual results in the Group's history.

The financial highlights for the year ended 31 December 2021 include:

Total comprehensive income of £114.3 million

(2020 full-year: £18.6 million);*



(2020 full-year: £18.6 million);* Adjusted EBITDA of £121.7 million, achieving a margin of 80%

(2020 full-year: £22.3 million / 61%);*



(2020 full-year: £22.3 million / 61%);* Management fees generated by the Group's Asset Management Platform of £80.6 million (2020 full-year: £18.4 million);



Income and gains generated by the Group's Capital Markets Infrastructure of £62.1 million (2020 full-year: £16.8 million);



Fair value gains on Principal Investments of £9.6 million

(2020 full-year: £1.0 million);



(2020 full-year: £1.0 million); ETP assets under Management ("AUM") as at 31 December 2021 of £3.3 billion

( 31 December 2020 : £1.7 billion);



of £3.3 billion ( : £1.7 billion); CoinShares Blockchain Global Equity Index AUM as at 31 December 2021 of £880.5 million ( 31 December 2020 : N/A); and



of £880.5 million ( : N/A); and Net asset position of the Group as at 31 December 2021 of £200.9 million

( 31 December 2020 : £56.5 million).

*Previously reported Total comprehensive income and Adjusted EBITDA of £18.4 million & Adjusted EBITDA of £22.1 million have been revised to the figures disclosed above as a result of adjustments arising from the Group's transition from FRS102 to IFRS. Please see notes 1.2 and 12 within the full report for further information.

Commenting on today's results, Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares stated:

"CoinShares has maintained the momentum we experienced moving into 2021 over the entire year, including this most recent quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was £32.9 million, whilst adjusted EBITDA for the year sits at £121.7 million, an increase of more than 400% versus the year ended December 2020.

This performance confirms the CoinShares business model's resilience and ability to scale. As a reminder, our structure allows us to perform under a variety of market conditions. We have taken advantage of the evolution occurring in the wider industry and translated it into earnings and balance sheet growth."

We are looking forward to expanding CoinShares' value proposition in 2022.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

