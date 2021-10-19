Coinmaxis Opens Trade Options on IOTA Coin Value

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IOTA cryptocurrency, named after the Internet of Things (IoT), has been showing steady growth over the past few months. For that reason, international cryptocurrency trading brand Coinmaxis has announced that its platform's users can now trade on the cryptocurrency's value, whether on an upward or a downward bias. This change is effective immediately, and access to IOTA is available to all traders, regardless of their geographical location.

"We've been following IOTA for a while now, carefully tracking its potential as a tradable asset for our clients," remarked Franz Morgen, spokesperson for Coinmaxis. "The decision to add IOTA to our list was received after careful analysis, and we truly believe that our traders have a lot to gain from the potential of IOTA. This is also part of our policy as a company, to strive for democratization of cryptocurrency trade. We will keep adding more digital assets to our list in the future, so our customers definitely have something worth waiting for."

Take advantage of trends in the crypto world

IOTA was launched in 2016, but only recently has it caught the attention of traders, thanks to a meteoric rise in its value. Keeping that in mind, analysts warn of a possible slump to come in the future. That's why it is important to maintain the ability to also trade short on IOTA - something possible when trading through Coinmaxis' state-of-the-art platform.

"We want to assure our clients that we are doing everything in our power to bring them a wide selection of promising cryptocurrencies," added Morgen, "while avoiding the risky ones. Our team of financial experts is always keeping their fingers on their pulses, continuously monitoring the crypto market. We put an emphasis on being attentive to our traders' needs, and we will keep doing so in the future as well."

About Coinmaxis

Founded in 2020, Coinmaxis now serves tens of thousands of cryptocurrency traders from around the world, mainly thanks to its superior infrastructure and attractive rates. The brand's platform and infrastructure, as well as the support services given on a 24/7 basis, are all available in English and German. Plenty of educational resources are available to traders, including a blog and a crypto glossary, and guidance from the company's specialists is available via email and a direct messaging service at all times.

