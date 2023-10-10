CoinEx Announces Silver Sponsorship at Nigeria Innovation Summit to Drive Blockchain Adoption

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneering force in the blockchain industry, CoinEx is honored to sign on as the Silver Sponsor of the esteemed Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) this year. The company's active involvement underscores its commitment to enabling financial access and technological advancement across emerging markets like Nigeria.

As Africa's largest economy, Nigeria is a critical market for driving cryptocurrency adoption. With a reach of 8,000+ delegates, 180 distinguished speakers, and 100 leading organizations and research centers from 30+ countries, the 2023 NIS conference offers a valuable opportunity for CoinEx to boost its brand presence across Nigeria and the African continent. CoinEx's sponsorship will further empower Nigerian startups and connect global blockchain experts to local leaders.

The sponsorship enables CoinEx to participate in NIS's Press Parley, an exclusive roundtable event that gathers prominent journalists, speakers and sponsors. As the sole cryptocurrency platform involved, CoinEx can forge valuable relationships with media, government representatives and corporate champions to accelerate blockchain innovation in Nigeria.

As a top crypto exchange, CoinEx will hence contribute insights into blockchain implementation, Web3 trends, and practical solutions to boost crypto adoption. By lending the team's expertise, CoinEx aspires to support Nigeria's aspirations to become a global blockchain innovation hub.

With the summit broadcasted globally by prominent media partners such as The Guardian, Vanguard, TechEconomy and Tech Trends Africa, CoinEx's sponsorship will expand its reach worldwide while highlighting the capabilities of African developers. Overall, this strategic alignment strongly positions CoinEx to engage with pioneering Nigerian creators and thinkers at the forefront of emerging blockchain technologies.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Founded with the initial intention of creating an equal and respectful cryptocurrency environment, CoinEx is dedicated to dismantling traditional finance barriers by offering easy-to-use products and services to make crypto trading accessible for everyone.

