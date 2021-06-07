Cohen & Steers Diversified Real Assets Fund Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary

LONDON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS), a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, celebrates the third anniversary of the Cohen & Steers SICAV Diversified Real Assets Fund ("the Fund"). The Fund is a turn-key solution for allocating to real assets, designed to complement traditional equity and fixed income investments.

The Fund is designed to achieve equity-like total returns and to maximize real returns during inflationary environments. The Fund achieves this objective through a dynamic blend of investments offering exposure to real assets, including real estate, infrastructure, natural resource equities and commodities. The Diversified Real Assets Fund (FX–USD) stands in the top quartile among its Morningstar Europe, Asia and Africa Open-End Other Allocation category peers for the one- and three-year periods ended 31 May 2021.

Cohen & Steers SICAV Diversified Real Assets Fund performance at 31 May 2021:

Total returns (%) in USD Year to date 1 year 3 years/

since inception (annualized) Diversified Real Assets Fund (Class FX–USD) 15.62% 34.97% 7.76% Fund benchmark* 14.33% 32.72% 6.55% *The blended benchmark consists of 25% FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Real Estate Index NR, 20% Bloomberg Commodity Index TR, 20% Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index TR, 20% S&P Global Natural Resources Index NR, 10% ICE BofA US Corporate 1-3 Yr Index TR, and 5% Gold spot price.













Large institutional investors are increasingly turning to real assets to mitigate the risks of inflation and achieve better portfolio diversification with financial assets. As a UCITS vehicle offering daily liquidity, the Diversified Real Assets Fund enables a wider audience to implement an allocation to real assets, including smaller pension funds and private investors.

Vince Childers, Head of Real Assets Multi-Strategy and Portfolio Manager, said:

"Real assets have a history of helping portfolios during market conditions that tend to be challenging for both stocks and bonds. Following decades of surprisingly low inflation, the backdrop of increasing inflation risk and multi-decade relative low valuations means real assets currently provide a particularly compelling investment opportunity. We believe the equity market recovery has run ahead of the normalization of the global economy, while ultra-low interest rates have largely diminished the viability of fixed income in diversifying equity risk—creating an allocation conundrum for investors that real assets can help solve."

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

About the Fund. The Fund is a sub-fund of Cohen & Steers SICAV, a Luxembourg-domiciled undertaking for collective investment in transferrable securities (UCITS). Shares of the Fund are only offered pursuant to the current prospectus and the sales of shares of the Fund may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. In particular, shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly in the United States or to U.S. persons, as more fully described in the Fund's prospectus. See prospectus for additional information including important risk considerations, including potential loss of capital, and details about fees and expenses. The Cohen & Steers SICAV is authorized in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any market forecast made in this commentary will be realized. This material is not being provided in a fiduciary capacity, and represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time, should not be relied upon as investment or tax advice and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment, nor may it be construed as investment advice for any product or service sponsored by Cohen & Steers, Inc. or any of its affiliates or agents.

Morningstar Peer Group Percentile Rankings as of 31/5/21

1 Year 3 Years Cohen & Steers SICAV Diversified Real Assets Fund (Class FX–USD) 22 18 # of funds (all classes) ranked in peer group 4,691 3,910

Morningstar percentile rankings are based on Class FX-USD shares for Cohen & Steers SICAV Diversified Real Assets. Fund Morningstar Category: Europe, Asia and Africa Open-End Other Allocation. Morningstar's Other Allocation category consists of funds that have a mandate to invest in a range of asset types and are those funds that are not eligible for another Morningstar Allocation category.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers