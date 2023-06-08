Cohen & Steers Diversified Real Assets Fund Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

LONDON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) celebrates the five-year anniversary of the Cohen & Steers SICAV Diversified Real Assets Fund ("the Fund"). The Fund provides a liquid allocation to a blend of real assets that mitigates risk through strategic diversification while complementing traditional equity and fixed income investments.

The Fund is designed to provide investors with attractive long-term total returns while maximizing real returns during inflationary environments. With allocations to a dynamic blend of real assets, including real estate, infrastructure, natural resource equities and commodities, the Fund offers a turnkey solution for investors looking for attractive long-term returns, especially during periods of inflation.

Vince Childers, Head of Real Assets Multi-Strategy and Portfolio Manager, said:

"Institutional investors and financial advisors alike are increasingly seeking comprehensive alternative investment solutions that mitigate inflation risk while offering liquidity and diversification. As we enter a new macroeconomic regime characterized by slowing growth and deglobalisation, the risk of experiencing unexpected bouts of inflationary shocks over the next decade has increased, highlighting the value of a blended real assets allocation in portfolios."

The Fund is recognised as an RSMR Rated Fund and is Elite Rated by Fund Calibre. The Fund ranks in the top quartile among its Morningstar Aggressive Allocation category peers for the three- and five-year periods ended 31 May 2023.

Cohen & Steers SICAV Diversified Real Assets Fund performance at 31 May 2023:

Past performance does not predict future returns

Total returns (%) in GBP

1 year 3 years

(annualised) 5 years

(annualised) Diversified Real Assets Fund (Class FX–GBP) -10.79 % 10.98 % 6.40 % Fund benchmark* -11.56 % 8.85 % 4.81 %

*The blended benchmark consists of 25% FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Real Estate Index NR, 20% Bloomberg Commodity Index TR, 20% Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index TR, 20% S&P Global Natural Resources Index NR, 10% ICE BofA US Corporate 1-3 Yr Index TR, and 5% Gold spot price.

Real Assets continue to attract investor attention globally for their defensive characteristics against inflation, portfolio diversification potential and ability to produce attractive long-term total returns. As a UCITS vehicle offering daily liquidity, the Diversified Real Assets Fund enables a wider audience to implement an allocation to real assets, including smaller pension funds and private investors.

This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the prospectus of the Cohen & Steers SICAV and to the KIID before making any final investment decisions.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

About the Fund. The Fund is a sub-fund of Cohen & Steers SICAV, a Luxembourg-domiciled undertaking for collective investment in transferrable securities (UCITS). Shares of the Fund are only offered pursuant to the current prospectus and the sales of shares of the Fund may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. In particular, shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly in the United States or to U.S. persons, as more fully described in the Fund's prospectus. See prospectus for additional information including important risk considerations, including potential loss of capital, and details about fees and expenses. The Cohen & Steers SICAV is authorized in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier.

Disclosure. This communication is not contractually binding or legislatively required. This communication is not sufficient to make an investment decision. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any market forecast made in this commentary will be realized. This material is not being provided in a fiduciary capacity, and represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time, should not be relied upon as investment or tax advice and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment, nor may it be construed as investment advice for any product or service sponsored by Cohen & Steers, Inc. or any of its affiliates or agents.

Elite Ratings are based on FundCalibre's research methodology and are the opinion of FundCalibre's research team only. The Elite Rating is based on a proprietary assessment conducted by FundCalibre which measures historical risk-adjusted performance along with qualitative factors. To be considered for the Elite Rating a fund must have a track record of at least 3 years.

RSMR Fund Ratings are based on Rayner Spencer Mills Research methodology and are the opinion of Rayner Spencer Mills Research team only. The proprietary ratings process takes into account a number of different quantitative and qualitative measures that are used to ensure that a fund's performance and risk statistics have been produced by a robust investment and risk management process and by a strong fund manager or team.

Morningstar quartile rankings are based on a fund's performance relative to its peers. Over three- and five-year periods, Cohen & Steers SICAV Diversified Real Assets FX GBP ranked in the top quartile, ranking out of 367 and 273 funds respectively in the EAA OE USD Aggressive Allocation category, as of May 31, 2023. © 2023 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Morningstar and/or its content providers are the proprietors of this information; do not permit its unauthorized copying or distribution; do not warrant it to be accurate, complete or timely; and are not responsible for damages or losses arising from its use.

