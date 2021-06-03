CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustafsson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up

The brightest minds on the planet – from industry, government, academia, culture and entertainment – will come together on 14th–16th June at London's Kings Cross, and virtually, to share cutting-edge thinking and address the question: 'How do we get the next 10 years right?'

LONDON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor and investor Robert Downey Jr., Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner for Competition and Executive Vice-President of European Commission and Dame Vivian Hunt, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company are some of the headliners at this year's CogX Festival alongside a phenomenal list of 1,000 high-profile speakers.

Returning both physically and virtually this year, the CogX Global Leadership Summit and Festival of AI and Transformational Technology will be the world's largest hybrid and inclusive festival of its kind – bringing cutting-edge thinkers together to address some of the most urgent and important questions of our time:

How do we ensure social stability as we start to exit the pandemic?

as we start to exit the pandemic? Where will the financial markets head next?

head next? What is the next big productivity growth opportunity ?

? Where will we go next in international relations

How do we ensure safe and responsible deployment of powerful new technology

What are the biggest things we can all do this year

From Sean Doyle, CEO British Airways and philanthropist Martha Lane Fox, through to leadership from the biggest UK 'unicorn' start-ups such as Anne Boden CEO, Starling Bank, Johnny Boufarhat, Founder & CEO, Hopin and Sujata Bhatia COO Monzo — CogX Festival will host leaders of iconic British businesses old and new.

With our lead partners Accenture, BT, QuantumBlack a McKinsey company and Visa this year's festival includes 18 topic stages, including: Global Leadership, Ethics & Society, Start-up to IPO, Future of Work, Createch and Next Gen Infrastructure & Industry 4.0. Over 100,000 attendees will participate virtually and 5,000 in-person, alongside 1,000 speakers, over 350 virtual exhibitors, 3 physical stages and 15 virtual stages, making this year's CogX Festival more than double the 44,000 attendees in 2020.

Charlie Muirhead, Co-Founder & CEO of CogX Festival said: 'We are so excited to be hosting the fifth edition of CogX Festival – the biggest purpose-driven hybrid event of its kind. This is such a critical time for the world, and I personally cannot wait to hear the insight our incredible speakers have to share. No one person has all the answers and this year's festival will be an invaluable opportunity to get up to date with leading-edge thinking, reconnect with old friends, forge meaningful new relationships, and discover the very latest in innovation.'

Speakers include:

Poppy Gustafsson , Chief Executive Officer, Darktrace

, Chief Executive Officer, Darktrace Charlotte Hogg , CEO, Visa Europe

, CEO, Visa Europe Sean Doyle , CEO, British Airways

, CEO, British Airways Johnny Boufarhat , Founder & CEO of Hopin

, Founder & CEO of Hopin Anne Boden MBE , Chief Executive Officer, Starling Bank

, Chief Executive Officer, Starling Bank Herman Narula , Co-Founder and CEO, Improbable

, Co-Founder and CEO, Improbable Daphne Koller , CEO & Founder, insitro; Co-Founder & Board Member, Engageli; Co-Founder, Coursera

CEO & Founder, insitro; Co-Founder & Board Member, Engageli; Co-Founder, Coursera Dr Werner Vogels , CTO, Amazon

, CTO, Amazon Dame Vivian Hunt , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company Robert Downey Jr. , Actor & Investor

, Actor & Investor Caroline Dinenage , MP, Minister of State for Digital & Culture

, MP, Minister of State for Digital & Culture Kwasi Kwarteng , MP Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

, MP Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Matthew McConaughey , Actor and Author

, Actor and Author Vikram Patel , Professor, Harvard Medical School

, Professor, Twobadour , Steward, Metapurse

, Steward, Metapurse Avinash Rugoobur , President & Chief Strategy Officer, Arrival

, President & Chief Strategy Officer, Arrival Tony Fadell , Future Shape Principal, iPod inventor, iPhone co-inventor, Nest founder

, Future Shape Principal, iPod inventor, iPhone co-inventor, Nest founder Margrethe Vestager , Commissioner for Competition & EVP A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, European Commission

, Commissioner for Competition & EVP A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, European Commission Henrietta Fore , Executive Director, UNICEF

, Executive Director, UNICEF Kate Crawford , Senior Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research & Co-founder, AI Now Institute

, Senior Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research & Co-founder, AI Now Institute Tesa Aragones , Chief Marketing Officer, Discord

, Chief Marketing Officer, Discord Andre Geim , Researcher

, Researcher Hannah Fry , Author, Hello World: How to Be Human in the Age of the Machine

, Author, Hello World: How to Be Human in the Age of the Machine Adrian Joseph , Managing Director, Group AI & Data Solutions, BT

, Managing Director, Group AI & Data Solutions, BT Lila Ibrahim , COO, Deepmind

, COO, Deepmind Max Tegmark , Professor at Institute for AI & Fundamental Interactions Center for Brains, Minds and Machines Department of Physics, MIT

, Professor at Institute for AI & Fundamental Interactions Center for Brains, Minds and Machines Department of Physics, Nile Rogers , Multiple Grammy Award Winning Producer, founder of We are Family Foundation and The Youth To The Front Fund

, Multiple Grammy Award Winning Producer, founder of We are Family Foundation and The Youth To The Front Fund Jaan Tallinn , Co-Founder, Faculty

, Co-Founder, Faculty Zara Davis , Partner, QuantumBlack

, Partner, QuantumBlack Laetitia Cailleteau , UK & Ireland , Emerging Technology & Global Lead for Conversational AI, Accenture

UK & , Emerging Technology & Global Lead for Conversational AI, Accenture June Sarpong OBE , TV Presenter, Diversity Expert & Award-winning Author

, TV Presenter, Diversity Expert & Award-winning Author Kaja Kallas , Estonia PM

, Estonia PM Sarah Ellis , Director of Digital Development, Royal Shakespeare Company

, Director of Digital Development, Royal Shakespeare Company Eric Topol , Founder and Director, Scripps Research Translational Institute & Professor of Molecular Medicine

Wendy Xiao Schadeck , Partner, Northzone

Parag Khanna , Managing Partner, Futuremap

Nina Schick , Author

Author Skylar Tibbits , Professor & Director, Self-Assembly Lab, MIT

Gillian Tett , Editor at large, Financial Times

Jeff Hawkins , Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Numenta

Jon Vlassopulos , Vice President, Global Head of Music, Roblox

Sherry Turkle, Professor of the Social Studies of Science and Technology Founding Director, MIT Initiative on Technology and Self, MIT

Professor of the Social Studies of Science and Technology Founding Director, MIT Initiative on Technology and Self, José Neves, Founder, Chairman & CEO, FARFETCH

Sir Christopher Pissarides , Co-Chair, Institute for the Future of Work and Nobel Laureate in Economics, Institute for the Future of Work

Co-Chair, Institute for the Future of Work and Nobel Laureate in Economics, Institute for the Future of Work Andrea Thompson , Editor in Chief, Marie Claire

Editor in Chief, Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder, BM Technologies

Rohit Prasad , Vice President and Head Scientist, Alexa AI, Amazon

