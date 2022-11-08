Codestone acquires Business Intelligence Leader DSCallards

SAP, Microsoft and CCH® Tagetik services leader Codestone makes a big move in the Business Intelligence and Analytics market by acquiring DSCallards and making it part of the core Codestone technology and cloud services business.

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Poole with operations across the UK, SAP and Microsoft Gold partner and CCH Tagetik Platinum partner Codestone Group backed by FPE Capital, announced today that it is has acquired highly regarded Data Analytics and BI specialist DSCallards. The acquisition heralds Codestone broadening its product suite to further support existing customers and expand its presence in the delivery and management of Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics.

DSCallards supports Codestone's cloud-first approach in helping customers gain rapid results today and future-proofing their tomorrow by running better with cloud solutions and adopting innovative technology. DSCallards is recognised as a leading UK provider of cutting-edge analytics and data transformation solutions that deliver the best possible results for customers, thereby bolstering Codestone's digital platform capabilities around ERP, EPM and BI & Analytics, enabling next level cloud transformation for SMEs to large enterprises.

DSCallards will bring to Codestone an end-to-end BI & Analytics team who have delivered thousands of successful SAP BusinessObjects, Microsoft Power BI, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Crystal Reports projects across the EMEA region.

This further augments the Codestone Group's accelerated growth and rapid customer base expansion following the earlier acquisition of Clarivos in May 2022. It bolsters the Group's #1 SAP ERP position across SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign and leadership in the EPM field across SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP BPC, and Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik. This acquisition further complements the Group's best-in-suite offering across Microsoft's Modern Workplace, O365 and Azure with skills in Power BI.

Jeremy Bucknell, Co-Founder & CEO, Codestone Group says, "The addition of DSCallards allows us to expand our solution portfolio and better support our existing customers while continuing to grow and serve new customers wanting an end-to-end enterprise best-in-class solution. DSCallards' deep and broad data and analytics technology expertise across industries, secures the Group's positioning amongst our customers that they are indeed in the best hands to achieve their full technology transformations."

Commenting on the acquisition, Adrian Handley, Managing Director, DSCallards says, "Codestone's comprehensive ERP and EPM delivery as well as multi-capability Microsoft credentials, cloud hosting expertise and comprehensive support provides much in demand services to our customers." Adrian Handley will now become the Director of BI and Analytics within the Codestone Group.

Codestone was advised and supported by Stephenson Harwood LLP and Azets. DSCallards was advised by Boyce Hatton LLP and Mark Holt and Associates.

Notes to editors:

1. Codestone Group: For over 25 years, the Codestone Group has consistently pioneered modern Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and cloud database technologies. Today, it is equity backed by FPE Capital and offers award-winning Cloud business technology consulting and delivery of SAP ERP and Financial Management alongside CCH® Tagetik Enterprise and SAP Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Microsoft Cloud IT solutions to growing SME and mid-market enterprises across the UK. With a combined 700+ customers, it is an SAP Partner of the Year for SAP Business ByDesign and SAP Business One in the UK and EMEA North, CCH Tagetik Platinum Partner, and Microsoft Gold Partner. Delivering next-level cloud transformation projects with a beyond go live approach, its primary focus is on customer experience with a 24x7x365 client-first mindset and managed services offering. For more information, please visit https://www.codestone.net/

2. DSCallards: Founded in 2001, DSCallards are the leading UK-based data analytics and transformation experts of SAP BusinessObjects, SAP Crystal Reports and Microsoft Power BI. They are the original Yellowfin UK partner and partners with Actian, Syniti and LeadTools. For more information, please visit https://www.dscallards.com/about/

