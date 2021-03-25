COCHA Selects RateGain to Drive Recovery with Competitive Price Intelligence Solution Suite

Leveraging RateGain's competitor pricing intelligence solution suite for OTA's, Airlines, and Holiday Package Providers, COCHA will be able to make data-backed decisions to offer their customers the best rates for their travel plans and outperform the competition at every price point.

"We selected RateGain because of their extensive experience of working with 25 out of the top 30 global OTAs. As travel resumes slowly but surely across the globe, accurate actionable insights delivered in real-time are critical for the teams at COCHA to become more agile in optimizing our pricing strategy and continue to offer the best rates to our customers. RateGain's ability to provide an apple to apple comparison on packages and wide coverage of over 1 million properties will play a crucial role in our recovery in the new normal," commented Lorenzo Possee, Business Manager, COCHA.

Commenting on the partnership, Shweta Vashishth, Vice President Sales, RateGain, said, "We are proud that an industry leader in the LATAM market has selected RateGain as their partner of choice to offer the best prices and deliver value for travels by leveraging competitive rate intelligence to make data-backed decisions. As travelers look to resume travel beyond the pandemic, real-time intelligence will be essential in making decisions to optimize pricing strategy in an otherwise volatile demand landscape."

About COCHA:

As a third-generation family business and with over 70 years of experience at the forefront of the tourism industry, COCHA is today the largest and most respected travel agencies in the country, noted for its great variety of tourism-related services, as well as its reputation for having the most experienced staff and experts focused on offering the best advice and service before, during and post-trip. To know more visit www.cocha.com

About RateGain:

RateGain is a leading provider of SaaS products,which help travel and hospitality companies with cognitive revenue management,smart e-distribution,and brand engagement to make more revenue every day. RateGain is proud to support 125,000+ hotel properties globally by providing 240 billion rate and availability updates & powering over 30 Million bookings.For more information,visit www.rategain.com

