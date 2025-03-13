COCA Enters the U.S. Market with Ramp Network Partnership, Bringing Crypto Access to 330 Million Americans

DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, the next-generation crypto wallet designed with security and simplicity, has announced its strategic partnership with Ramp Network, a leading fiat-to-crypto on-ramp provider. This collaboration marks COCA's official entry into the U.S. market, enabling millions of Americans to purchase cryptocurrency at market-leading rates and securely store it using Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology.

As a special launch bonus, U.S. users who purchase crypto through COCA Wallet will receive 3% cashback in COCA tokens, rewarding early adopters with even more value.

Empowering U.S. Users with Secure, Frictionless Crypto Access

With Ramp Network's on-ramp integrated directly into the COCA Wallet, users in the U.S. can now seamlessly purchase digital assets using familiar payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and bank transfers. This initiative eliminates common barriers in crypto adoption, providing a non-custodial, user-friendly, and highly secure environment for buying, managing, and transacting digital assets.

"Our mission has always been to redefine the crypto experience by making it more accessible and secure," said COCA CEO, Vasili Paulau. "Through this partnership with Ramp, we are enabling millions of Americans to enter Web3 with confidence, utilizing cutting-edge MPC security while enjoying the ease of a traditional payment system. And with our 3% cashback offer in COCA tokens, early users get an extra boost as they build their crypto portfolios."

Why This Partnership Matters

The crypto landscape is shifting, with users prioritizing self-custody, security, and ease of use. COCA's MPC technology replaces traditional seed phrases and private keys with a highly secure shard-based wallet system, reducing risks associated with lost credentials and hacking attempts. By integrating Ramp's seamless on-ramp solution, COCA now offers an all-in-one crypto experience:

Buy Crypto Instantly – Users can purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies directly within COCA Wallet using their preferred payment methods.

– Users can purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies directly within COCA Wallet using their preferred payment methods. Next-Gen Security with MPC – Eliminating single points of failure, COCA ensures users remain in full control of their assets.

– Eliminating single points of failure, COCA ensures users remain in full control of their assets. Frictionless Web3 Access – The partnership facilitates smooth engagement with DeFi, NFTs, and other blockchain-based applications.

– The partnership facilitates smooth engagement with DeFi, NFTs, and other blockchain-based applications. Earn While You Buy – 3% cashback in COCA tokens for U.S. users makes crypto purchases even more rewarding.

COCA Token: Strong, Resilient, and Built for the Future

COCA Token has proven its resilience in the ever-evolving crypto market, maintaining strong utility and growing adoption since its launch in December 2024. As the backbone of the COCA ecosystem, the token fuels transaction fee reductions, in-app rewards, and future DeFi integrations, making it a valuable asset for both newcomers and seasoned crypto users. With COCA's expanding ecosystem and growing global presence, the token continues to demonstrate strength and long-term potential.

A Milestone for Crypto Adoption in the U.S.

With the U.S. being a key market for digital asset adoption, this collaboration represents a major step toward mainstreaming crypto ownership. COCA and Ramp's combined efforts aim to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized assets, empowering more users to take control of their digital wealth.

"At Ramp Network, we believe in putting Web3 to work—making it not just accessible, but practical for real-world adoption," said Szymon Sypniewicz, CEO at Ramp Network. "Our integration with COCA Wallet is a step forward in that mission, bringing seamless, secure, and user-friendly crypto onboarding to the broader Web3 ecosystem, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, TON, and beyond. COCA's MPC security and non-custodial approach perfectly align with our vision for self-sovereign finance. We're excited to empower more users with effortless access to crypto, setting a new benchmark for Web3 usability."

Availability & Next Steps

COCA Wallet is now available on Android, iOS, and Telegram, providing U.S. users with a comprehensive, next-generation crypto experience. Future updates will include support for additional tokens, expanded fiat options, and deeper integration with Web3 ecosystems.

As a limited-time offer, U.S. users can earn 3% cashback in COCA tokens on their crypto purchases—making this the perfect time to start exploring the COCA ecosystem.

About COCA

COCA is a next-generation crypto super app, offering MPC-secured non-custodial wallets, seamless fiat on-ramp solutions, and innovative digital asset management tools. Designed for maximum security and usability, COCA is shaping the future of self-sovereign finance.

About Ramp Network

Ramp Network is a financial technology company building solutions that connect the crypto economy with today's global financial infrastructure. Through its core on- and off-ramp products, Ramp Network provides businesses and individuals across 150+ countries with a streamlined and smooth experience when converting between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Ramp Network is fully integrated with the world's major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, and more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640350/COCA_Logo.jpg