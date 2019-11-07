Coal Drops Yard Launch Northern Brights With Competition to Switch on Christmas Lights

As an exciting exclusive, Coal Drops Yard is also hosting a brand new live musical experience with Famous First Words; a devilishly addictive live music game. Partakers can step up, grab the mic and perform their favourite yuletide tunes. The prize for the best rendition; to switch on the Coal Drops Yard Christmas lights! A unique experience for one lucky and tuneful participant.

Within the Christmassy oasis in the heart of King's Cross there's an exciting programme of activity on-site to brighten up November evenings which will commence from 5:30pm. King's Cross very own music venue and restaurant, Spiritland will be providing their resident DJ to launch the festivities, followed by the London Gay Men's Chorus performing a kaleidoscope of favourite seasonal numbers with a twist. Then the unmissable House Gospel Choir with their incredible vocals will draw the show to a close at an awe-inspiring crescendo.

Visitors can discover why Coal Drops Yard is the ultimate destination to buy Christmas gifts; where the eclectic mixture of creative and playful retailers perfectly marry quality and design that caters to everyone's budgets. For one night only, brands across Coal Drops Yard and Lower Stable Street will be doing special offers, experiences and in-store refreshments for enjoyment, to create what is an already unique shopping experience. This includes such as accessories providers LPOL and Cubitts, Jewellery makers Maya Magal, fashion houses Diesel and Fred Perry and homeware essentials from Earl of East and Caravane.

Throughout the area, visitors can choose from a varied selection of wonderful restaurants from Hicce, Barrafina, Coal Office and Vermuteria to complete the evening. Festive tipples will be available across Coal Drops Yard, acting as the perfect respite from Christmas shopping. The Drop will serve hearty mulled wine accompanied by mince pies and Eccles cakes, as well as El Pastor serving their spiced cocktail Ponche which no Mexican party can be without. The Yuletide nibbles don't end there, with a taste of Italy being brought to Lower Stable Street with Vallebona's delicious Panettone and prosecco, as well as Kitchen Provisions offering tastings of their Christmas gin blends and the chance to try infuse gin.

The evening also marks the beginning of a brand-new series of the Northern Brights workshops, allowing attendees to explore the area and learn a new craft whilst getting in the Christmas spirit. These will include piñata making, bauble designing, cracker making and festive wrapping paper printing; all taking place in the local retailers, such as Tom Dixon, Twiin, Kiosk and Kitchen Provisions. The best part is that creativity can be exercised whilst giving back, as each ticket requires a minimum £10 donation to homeless charity Shelter, who's Boutique by Shelter charity shop is located along the Coal Drops Yard viaduct.

To discover the full programme, head to www.coaldropsyard.com.

About King's Cross: King's Cross is home to 67 acres of outstanding architecture, destination restaurants and a vibrant cultural scene. At its heart is the Heatherwick Studio-designed Coal Drops Yard; London's newest shopping district housed in a pair of artfully reimagined industrial Victorian buildings. The area's industrial past has inspired the 50 new and repurposed buildings, which are surrounded by beautifully designed green spaces and public areas, including Granary Square and its iconic fountains. This bustling creative neighbourhood is a lively place in central London to visit day and night and has a deserved reputation as a culinary hot spot.

King's Cross is somewhere you can live, work and play – over 12,000 people now work in the area, and it has close to 2,000 homes. This includes landmark development Gasholders London, comprising 145 new canal-side apartments within a triplet of Grade II-listed cast-iron gasholder frames.

www.kingscross.co.uk

@kingscrossN1C

About Coal Drops Yard: Coal Drops Yard is a new shopping and restaurant district in London's King's Cross. Coal Drops Yard was originally established in 1850 to handle the eight million tonnes of coal delivered to the capital each year, and was latterly the location of nightclubs Bagley's and The Cross. The area reopened in October 2018, reinvented by the acclaimed Heatherwick Studio, which has interwoven a contemporary design with the surviving structures and rich ironwork of the original Victorian coal drops. Located within a reimagined set of historic buildings and arches directly adjacent to Granary Square and Regent's Canal, Coal Drops Yard houses over fifty stores from a unique mix of established and emerging brands, along with cafés, bars, top independent restaurants and new public spaces.

www.coaldropsyard.com

@coaldropsyard

