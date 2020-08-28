CNBM holds open day event at Zambia Industrial Park

According to staff members at the cement plant, it took CNBM three years to build the park, which uses world-leading automated production, dust proof and environmental protection technologies to guarantee workers' health and to protect the local environment.

Later, Lulu guided guests to a nearby village to meet the village head. He said that CNBM also fulfilled its social responsibilities while constructing and operating the park. The company improved the villagers' lives by helping to build a road to Lusaka, a school and a hospital.

What's more, the company took steps to ensure that the village is supplied with ample fresh water.

Construction of the Zambia Industrial Park began on Oct 15, 2016, and started operation on July 26, 2018.

It now has four production lines which are capable of producing 2,500 tons of clinker cement per day as well as 200,000 cubic meters of concrete, 700,000 tons of aggregate and 60 million sintered bricks annually.

So far, the industrial park had paid more than 70 million yuan ($10.13 million) in taxes to the local government and created jobs for 326 residents.

