CNBC Chooses Veritas Genetics for the Second Consecutive Year for Its 2019 Disruptor 50 Companies List

"Veritas -says CNBC- is the first company to offer consumers and physicians whole genome sequencing and interpretation, which means analyzing the 6.4 billion letters of our DNA in every cell of the human body." Likewise, the nomination recognizes the advances in medical research of Veritas Genetics, driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The company's flagship product, myGenome, analyzes our DNA by providing information on more than 650 clinically relevant diseases, grouped into different categories such as cancer, cardiovascular, neurological disorders or metabolic disorders, among others. It also analyzes intolerance to more than 300 medications used in the treatment of diseases such as depression, asthma or diabetes.

The company was co-founded in 2014 by George Church, a pioneer of modern genetics who participated in the Human Genome Project, the first initiative to map all genes in the human genome. According to Veritas, the easy access and comprehensiveness of the test will make it the standard of genetic tests.

The Disruptor 50 list of 2019 prepared by the CNBC includes private companies, from different sectors such as biotechnology, transport, retail or agriculture, whose innovations are changing the world. New companies with a disruptive vision of the environment which have identified unexploited niches in the market that have the potential to become billion-dollar businesses. Of the 50 selected companies, 36 are unicorns: startups that have exceeded $ 1 billion in business.

About Veritas Intercontinental

Veritas Intercontinental is the international subsidiary of Veritas Genetics, The Genome Company, which operates in Europe, Latin America, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. Its mission is to promote the complete sequencing of the genome and to offer people information that empowers them to maximize the quality and duration of their lives and their families, changing the way in which the world conceives genetics.

Veritas was the first company to offer the complete sequencing and interpretation of the genome to consumers and their doctors. It leads the genetics field, expanding the science and technology limits and thus reducing the cost of the genome.

Founded in 2014 by leaders in genomics at Harvard Medical School, it operates worldwide from its offices in the United States, Europe and China. The company has been recognized by MIT Technology Review as one of 50 Smartest Companies in 2016 and 2017, by Fast Company as one of the most innovative healthcare 2018 companies in the world, and recently by CNBC as one of the 50 most Disruptive Companies in 2018 and 2019.

For more information

https://www.veritasint.com

Marta Pereiro

+34-689 00 40 07

marta.pereiro@veritasint.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/896999/Veritas_Intercontinental.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876462/Veritas_Intercontinental_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.veritasint.com/



SOURCE Veritas Intercontinental