CM.com named an 'Established Leader' in Juniper Research's CDP Vendor Competitor Leaderboard

Juniper Research's Competitor Leaderboard: CDP Vendors places CM.com as one of 14 leaders in the market

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CM.com, a customer engagement platform that enables companies of all sizes to put the human connection in digital customer communication, is proud to announce it has been named an "Established Leader" in Juniper Research's CDP Competitor Leaderboard. The report details fourteen CDP vendors that Juniper Research considers leaders in the market.

CM.com is placed among the Established Leaders in the report's CDP Leaderboard, based on Juniper Research's assessment of each player's capability and capacity, as well as its product and position in the broader market for CDP services. CM.com scored particularly highly against its competitors for the extent and breadth of its CDP-supported technologies, as well as its segment coverage.

The report also predicts that future leaders in CDP will be those that offer services that can unify data sources into a single platform and urged operators to do so in order to demonstrate ROI.

Jan Saan, CTO of CM.com commented: "We are delighted to have been recognised in this report as an Established Leader in the CDP market. Our ability to streamline the customer journey by integrating marketing and customer service orchestration capabilities into our CDP helps us to consistently deliver better experiences, and ultimately support business growth. To be named within the Competitor Leaderboard serves to highlight the progress and success we are continuing to achieve as a business."

Sam Barker, Head of Analytics & Forecasting at Juniper Research said: "CM.com continues to show a commitment to differentiating its offerings to set it apart from the competition and demonstrate an improved use of data insights, which has made it a true leader within the ever-growing CDP global market. With opportunities to scale operations ever further, CM.com is certainly a vendor that has the potential to continue driving greater success within the CDP market in the future, bringing with it huge benefits to the broader messaging space."

CM.com's global geo-redundant Communications Platform offers secure and cost-efficient CDP communication solutions that centralise data to create unified, 360° profiles that give real-time insights into customer behaviour. It is trusted by brands worldwide, including Takeaway.com and Vivid Homes.

Read the full report here.

About CM.com:

CM.com is a customer engagement platform that enables companies of all sizes to put the human connection in digital customer communication. As market-leading experts in conversational AI, CM.com helps companies to leverage technology including chatbots to tackle any customer experience challenge, including acquisition, retention, and technical support.

Founded in Breda, The Netherlands in 1999, CM.com is a European unicorn with a truly international footprint. With 1000+ employees based across over 23 offices and serving customers including TUI, Heineken, Coca-Cola, and DHL across 118 countries, CM.com's platform handles over 1.7 billion customer service messages every quarter worldwide.

Find out more at CM.com.

About Juniper Research:

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

www.juniperresearch.com

