CM Energy Accelerates the Application of WindWings® Technology promoting the energy transition of the Shipping Industry

NANTONG, China, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the urgent need for energy efficiency and emission reduction in the global shipping industry, CM Energy has entered into a strategic partnership with BAR Technologies. The two companies aim to jointly promote the large - scale application of the 20-24-meter WindWings® wind-assist technology. This collaboration follows their previous cooperation on 37.5-meter large -scale sails and represents a significant expansion of sail technology aimed at small and medium-sized vessels. It further propels the shipping industry towards a more efficient and sustainable future.

The signing ceremony of the cooperation agreement between CM Energy and BAR Technologies

At the heart of this cooperation, CM Energy will leverage its profound expertise in advanced technologies to accelerate the promotion and application of WindWings® technology. As a revolutionary wind-assistsystem, the new, smaller WindWings® are specifically designed for small and medium-sized vessels such as handy-sized bulk carriers, chemical tankers, and general cargo ships. On global routes, each sail can save up to 0.7 tons of fuel per day on average, significantly reducing carbon emissions and helping the shipping industry achieve its net-zero goals.

Mr. Zhan Huafeng, the Executive President of CM Energy, stated, "In recent years, the market demand for sustainable solutions in green shipping has been driving the rapid application of wind-assist technology in the international shipping industry. As a pioneer in green energy technology innovation, CM Energy is once again teaming up with BAR Technologies to introduce the leading-edge WindWings® products to the market. This will enable shipping fleets to operate economically and efficiently under increasingly stringent environmental regulations."

John Cooper, the CEO of BAR Technologies, is highly confident about this cooperation. He said, "With the growing recognition of wind-assistedtechnology in the global shipping industry, our renewed partnership with CM Energy will allow us to respond more quickly to market demands and provide shipowners with more flexible and practical high-efficiency solutions. WindWings® technology not only significantly improves the fuel-saving efficiency of vessels but also offers strong support for the industry's journey towards a sustainable future."

The WindWings® technology features a unique three-element design, with a lift 2.5 times that of traditional single-element designs. It can automatically adjust camber and angle of attack according to different wind speeds and directions, maximising fuel-savings. Unlike otherl wind-assisted systems, WindWings® does not require continuous rotation or a continuously operating suction fan, achieving high-efficiency propulsion with extremely low energy consumption.

As the IMO 2030 emission reduction target approaches, shipowners are facing unprecedented compliance pressures. The renewed collaboration between CM Energy and BAR Technologies ensures that WindWings® technology can be applied to a wider range of vessel types, continuing to provide high-efficiency solutions for green shipping in the industry. CM Energy will utilize its technological strength, manufacturing capabilities, and market resources to accelerate the market application of wind-assistedtechnology, facilitating the global shipping industry's transition towards a green future.

