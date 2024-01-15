Clyde & Co Select LexisNexis® as Global Partner to Deliver Lexis® Everyfile as Part of the Firm's Ongoing Innovation in Client Service Strategy

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions, the specialist software solutions division of LexisNexis UK, has announced a legal technology partnership with world leading law firm, Clyde &Co.

Clyde & Co has deployed Lexis Everyfile, as part of the Lexis® Omni platform, to support the firm's innovation of client service and matter delivery through technology. Lexis Everyfile gives the firm's lawyers access to key delivery tools through their chosen interface, driving delivery efficiency and supporting great client service with leading technology.

Lexis Everyfile is a digital file that enables end-to- end management and delivery of legal matters. Offering cloud accessibility through Microsoft Azure, it provides a firm-wide foundation to deliver consistent, quality outcomes, with a highly configurable system that can be easily adapted to specific client requirements, promote a positive user experience and meet the needs of individual legal practices.

Nick Roberts, Head of Legal Delivery and Innovation of Clyde & Co, says, "Our partnership with LexisNexis is to develop Lexis Everyfile as a key element of our innovation strategy. Close collaboration between Clyde & Co and LexisNexis has delivered a simple and easy to use application, enabling our lawyers to digitally manage their most complex matters. As we introduce our lawyers to both Lexis® Visualfiles™ and Lexis Everyfile, we will continue to work with LexisNexis to further enhance the application to drive incremental gains from the whole Lexis Omni software suite."

Using a phased and considered approach, Clyde & Co has chosen Lexis Omni to provide 'tailored flexibility'. In large parts of the business, the firm has adopted Visualfiles to address the industry challenge of high-volume case load, whilst collaborating with LexisNexis to develop a new solution, one that can be used for matters that are more complex, high-value, and require non-procedural, attentive case handling. As a result, Clyde & Co now has access to a firm-wide solution that adheres to every lawyer's needs, ensuring each part of the business has the required technology to handle the work type.

Nick Roberts continues, "Clyde & Co has helped design technology solutions that we could not find anywhere else. Complex law requires flexible fee earner friendly tools to manage high-value files like major projects lasting many months, with many contributors and many moving parts. We have shared our experience and insights and are delighted that through partnering with LexisNexis and Everyfile our vision can now be realised, helping our lawyers provide the best service they can to our clients."

Andrew Lindsay, General Manager of LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions, comments, "Lexis Everyfile has been developed with the challenges of today's legal market in mind – competition is at an all-time high, there are uncompromising data security regulations to adhere to, and increasing client service demands to be met. Law firms now don't have to 'settle' for a solution that appears to be 'closest' to their requirements. When we first started working collaboratively with Clyde & Co, it was clear they had an innate understanding of the gap in the market and the need for a whole business management solution that could wrap up every single case type for their lawyers in the way their lawyers most needed. Clyde & Co has been phenomenal to work with as they have truly demonstrated a vision for the future delivery of law, which will see them transform their specialist sectors and keep them ahead of their competition".

With Lexis Everyfile in the product portfolio, LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions offers a completely flexible solution, adept at providing workflow and process automation solutions suitable for cross-sector needs, including high-volume legal services providers, as well as high-value, low-volume commercial law firms.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,300 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions (www.lexisnexis-es.co.uk), the specialist software solutions division of LexisNexis UK, offers Lexis Omni, a technology platform for legal service delivery, incorporating the software solutions Lexis Everyfile and Lexis Visualfiles. Lexis Everyfile delivers workflow, document production, automation, and legal process management in a flexible legal technology platform. Lexis Visualfiles is a legal workflow and case management system that can optimise almost any process in any business to help save time and money, use resources more effectively, and provide client service excellence. More than 30,000 individuals in over 200 organisations use Visualfiles™ today.

About Clyde & Co

Clyde & Co is a global law firm providing a complete service to clients in its core sectors of insurance, transport, energy, infrastructure, and trade & commodities.

Clyde & Co has grown to become a leading global law firm in their core sectors. With over 2,500 legal professionals operating from over 50 offices and associated offices across six continents, they offer a comprehensive range of legal services and advice to businesses operating at the heart of global trade and commerce.

From developed to emerging markets, they aim to support their clients by putting the power of their globally integrated firm at their disposal with a range of seamless and efficient services and the very best, commercially minded, legal advice.

This, together with their sector expertise and regional understanding, allows Clyde & Co to help clients identify and manage risk and liability, navigate challenges, harness commercial potential and achieve sustained growth in today's complex and volatile business environment.

