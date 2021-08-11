ClubWise Hosts Fitness Business Bootcamp to Support Independent Gym Owners and Managers

Leading International Fitness Club Management Software Solution partners with Fitness Industry Expert Matt Wright for Education Series and Networking Group

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClubWise , an EverCommerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM) solution and an all-in-one billing and club management solution for health and fitness organizations, is launching a Fitness Business Bootcamp with industry expert Matt Wright, MS, EP-C. The education series connects gym owners across the world to network, share best practices and grow their businesses.

The six-week virtual program begins Monday, Aug. 16, and focuses on five key areas for fitness club success:

Innovative Approach to Member Onboarding

Driving Members to Personal Training and Studio Programming

Turning Members into Raving Fans

Boosting the Club Experience with Technology

Measuring What Matters - Grading Successes and Opportunities

The Fitness Business Bootcamp runs through Gym Owner Success Network and was launched by ClubWise to support independent gym owners and managers who are responsible for marketing, administration, staff management, programming, and performance monitoring and may not have the support of a back office team. The network offers free educational sessions with industry influencers, marketing support, resources to drive membership and tips for effective programming.

First launched in 2001, ClubWise recently expanded into the United States and currently supports more than 1,000 fitness clubs in America, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. The solution's integrated suite of services helps gym owners and operators support member engagement, membership billing, marketing and growth, club management and access control.

"We're committed to driving the health and growth of the fitness industry," says Chris Hogan, president of Fitness North America, EverCommerce (parent company of ClubWise). "This series is a key component of our desire to continue to build the community and best practices for the entire industry, but especially for gyms with limited access to resources."

An international presenter/educator and certified exercise physiologist, Wright has 10+ years' experience in fitness leadership with an emphasis on member engagement, programmatic solutions for personal/group training, staff education/retention and team culture. He is a member of the IDEA World Personal Trainer Committee and former president of NEHRSA.

Fitness Business Bootcamp is open to gym owners and managers in the United States and United Kingdom. To register or learn more, visit https://www.clubwise.com/FitnessBusinessBootcamp/ .

About ClubWise

ClubWise, an EverCommerce solution, is an all-in-one billing and club management solution that lets operators focus on what matters most - members. ClubWise offers an integrated suite of services to support member engagement, membership collection, new business generation, club management and access control. First launched in 2001, ClubWise currently supports more than 1,000 fitness clubs in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. Learn more at www.clubwise.com .

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help more than 500,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

