CLSA Deploys GigaSpaces InsightEdge Across Worldwide Data Centers to Power Their Digital Transformation

InsightEdge Smart Operational Data Store is CLSA's single source of truth for a full range of algorithmic trading and real-time client facing applications

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces , the leading provider of in-memory computing platforms that drive digital transformation, announced that CLSA , Asia's leading capital markets and investment group, has deployed GigaSpaces In-Memory Computing Platform for algorithmic trade execution and for all client and exchange-facing management systems. GigaSpaces InsightEdge Smart Operational Data Store (ODS), a Digital Integration Hub (DIH), reduces algorithmic trading response time and manages 3-4 million transactions per day worth billions of US dollars that are executed in over 12 countries. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Hong Kong, CLSA operates from 22 cities across Asia, Australia, the Americas and Europe, with access to major Stock Exchanges and the bulk of alternative liquidity venues, providing truly global execution services to clients.

"GigaSpaces is a high-performance, reliable data source that enables us to innovate and deliver real-time services as part of our digital transformation initiatives," said Eugene Kanevsky, Co-Head of Trading & Execution Services at CLSA. "The platform processes and stores the firm's transactional data and provides millisecond response time for our global trading teams and customers, driving business profitability."

GigaSpaces' unparalleled speed and elastic scale is derived from a high performance, distributed in-memory compute and storage engine that co-locates business logic and data in-memory and supports dynamic server-side aggregations. The ACID compliant platform ensures strong consistency which is required for any transactional trading platform.

CLSA utilizes the platform's event-driven architecture and unified API layer for all of its applications and analytics which simplifies the system architecture, lowers TCO and accelerates time-to-market.

"We are proud to serve CLSA and power their innovative digital services and fast-growing business", said Alon Weinstein, Regional Sales Director at GigaSpaces. "InsightEdge Smart Operational Data Store is designed for today's cloud-native, real-time application and scaling needs which will support CLSA as they drive their digital transformation initiatives forward."

About CLSA

CLSA, CITIC Securities' international platform, provides global investors and corporates with insights, liquidity and capital to drive their growth strategies. Award-winning research, an extensive Asia footprint, direct links to China, and highly experienced finance professionals differentiate our innovative products and services in asset management, corporate finance, capital, and debt markets, securities, and wealth management. As the international platform of CITIC Securities (SSE: 600030, SEHK: 6030), China's largest investment bank, CLSA is uniquely positioned to facilitate cross-border capital flows and connect China with the world and the world to China.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Hong Kong, CLSA's global network spans 22 cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. For more information, visit www.clsa.com .

About GigaSpaces

The GigaSpaces InsightEdge portfolio delivers fastest, scalable and easiest to deploy in-memory computing platforms to meet the most challenging enterprise data and analytics processing needs for accelerating and scaling real-time applications, analytics and operational BI on any data, at any load, across any environment.

One-click integrations with on-premise and cloud operational data stores, automatic data modeling, business-policy data tiering and AI-driven autonomous scaling reduce time-to-market and ensure rapid response times and highest performance levels, with lower TCO.

Hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations and OEMs across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more trust GigaSpaces for powering their mission critical services to optimize business operations, comply with regulations and enhance the customer experience. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Israel with partners around the globe; serving customers such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole, Avanza Bank, SITA, Avaya, Frequentis, CLSA, Groupe PSA and UBS.

For more information visit www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/ , follow us on Twitter , or visit our YouTube and LinkedIn channels.

Contacts:

GigaSpaces

Karen Krivaa

t: +972542633799

e. karen.krivaa@gigaspaces.com

Spicetree Communications

Wes Rogers

t: +1-912-506-0869

e. wes.rogers@spicetreecom.com

CLSA

Marylene Guernier

t: +852 2600 7976

e: marylene.guernier@clsa.com

SOURCE GigaSpaces