CloudSense deepens focus on innovation with appointment of Brian McCann as Chief Product Officer

LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSense , provider of the world's most powerful Configure, Price, Quote, (CPQ) engine, today announced the appointment of Brian McCann as Chief Product Officer. Brian's addition to the team underlines the company's focus on product innovation across end-to-end revenue operations.

Brian joins from Nokia Software where he was Chief Product Officer and CTO responsible for a wide software product portfolio including monetization, AI / analytics, operations, security and core network. He has shaped product strategy within market leading technology companies such as Oracle, Motorola and Portal Software for more than 25 years, winning the recognition of industry analysts and commentators within the telecommunications industry.

"CloudSense has a tradition of leading the market in terms of product innovation and we are excited to be bringing Brian on board to extend our product vision further. His experience and leadership will play a critical role in driving business growth in our focus vertical markets and positioning us to enter new segments," said CloudSense CEO, Jonathan English.

"I am proud and excited to join the very talented CloudSense team. Digital Commerce, CPQ, and Order Management are critical, business-enabling capabilities that allow enterprises to drive successful digital transformation strategies and CloudSense has demonstrated that its platform delivers concrete value to customers in the telecommunications, media and utilities industries. I am now looking forward to working closely with those customers to drive new innovations into the CloudSense portfolio that will give them the competitive edge they need," said McCann.

About CloudSense

The CloudSense Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) engine powers increased productivity and profits for ambitious enterprises allowing them to launch faster, sell more and fulfill orders faultlessly. Its growing global community of customers span multiple industries including Communications, Media and Energy. Leading brands including Telefonica, Telstra, Informa and British Gas are using CloudSense's portfolio of applications to streamline the entire customer lifecycle to provide a better customer experience while improving business performance. To find out more, visit CloudSense.com

