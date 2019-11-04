CloudMargin Wins Award for Best Buy-Side Collateral Management Tool at WatersTechnology's 13th Annual Buy-Side Technology Awards

Earns Honour Four of the Past Five Years

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, announced today that the firm had won the award for Best Buy-Side Collateral Management Tool at the 13th annual Buy-Side Technology Awards, hosted by WatersTechnology on Friday, 1 November, in London. This is the company's fourth win in the category in the past five years.

"Our judges selected CloudMargin again for its innovation and market-leading initiatives, along with a commitment to collaborating with other industry players to deliver solutions to market participants," said Victor Anderson, global content director of WatersTechnology. "CloudMargin continues to find new ways to deliver cost savings and efficiencies and to reduce risk not only for buy-side firms but for other capital markets organisations too, via its cloud-based technology."

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: "This has been another groundbreaking year for CloudMargin, and we're honoured to earn this recognition once again by WatersTechnology as a leader in the buy-side space. Our recently announced partnership with AcadiaSoft will bring buy-side firms falling under Phases 5 and 6 of the Uncleared Margin Rules an incredibly powerful and easy-to-implement one-stop solution to ensure compliance. We remain steadfast in our determination to continuously introduce enhancements to our platform to simplify our clients' lives and enable them to efficiently mitigate ongoing operational risk. We continue to enhance our platform on a daily basis and expand our network of strategic partners to help clients future-proof their firms as technology and regulatory requirements evolve."

The Buy-Side Technology awards recognise the market-leading technologies and third-party vendors in their area of expertise, through an auditable, transparent methodology underpinned by the input and experience of eight judges - three buy-side-focused technology consultants and five experienced WatersTechnology editors. The criteria included innovation, topicality and addressing the buy side's most pressing business, regulatory, operational and technology needs.

Among the 19 recognitions CloudMargin has earned in the past four years are six additional honours in the last year alone.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned nearly 20 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading financial institutions globally – including brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms, insurance companies and exchanges – meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

