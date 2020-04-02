CloudMargin Names David White Chief Commercial Officer

New Role to Fuel Growth, Oversee Sales and Marketing

LONDON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, today announced that David G. White has just joined the firm in the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer. White has 14 years of capital markets experience in over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets and supporting technology.

Based in London and reporting to CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly, White is responsible for establishing and meeting targeted revenue objectives; overseeing the sales and marketing teams and ensuring cohesive strategies for those areas; enhancing the sales management processes, and working with partner firms to create a seamless platform for increased sales cohesion.

Connolly said: "I had a great working relationship with David at TriOptima and am delighted he has joined CloudMargin as our Chief Commercial Officer. This is an important new role for us as we continue to grow, and David will hit the ground running, thanks to his deep domain and technical expertise, understanding of our product, and strong working ties with our outstanding partners – such as AcadiaSoft – as well as many in our client universe. In these times of stress across our industry and the world, I know that David's leadership, empathy, calm demeanour and compassionate professionalism will be a welcome addition to our team."

White said: "I am hugely excited to join a fast-growing company in an important and evolving market. With continued regulatory change, and a desire across the industry to drive new levels of efficiency, CloudMargin is well positioned to capitalise on the significant opportunity that exists and continue to carve out its place as a key market provider. Having worked with Stuart previously, I know I am joining a company with a positive, energetic culture and thoroughly look forward to working with the talented team across the organisation."

From 2016 to 2019, White served as Head of Sales for the triResolve business line of TriOptima, now a unit of CME Group. In that role, he was responsible for the global sales team, client acquisition and revenue growth of the firm's counterparty exposure management service. For four years prior, he was Product Marketing Executive at TriOptima. Previously, White spent five years as a Consultant and Manager at DCG, The Derivatives Consulting Group, later known as Sapient Global Markets, specialising in OTC derivatives projects on behalf of Tier 1 investment bank clients.

Often tapped as a speaker on OTC derivatives for industry conferences, White earned a degree in Economics from Bristol University of the West of England.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned nearly 20 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading sell-side and buy-side financial institutions globally – including brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies – as well as outsourcers and other technology firms meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. With more than 20 integration partnerships, CloudMargin was the first collateral management solution provider to be a member of the SWIFT network, facilitating straight-through processing through settlement. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com .

