CloudApps Donates Sales Motivation Platform to Help Alleviate COVID-19 Pressure on Sales Teams

CloudApps offers support to businesses globally by donating its gamified Sales Effectiveness platform to help unite Sales teams.

LONDON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudApps, The Sales Effectiveness and Accuracy Company, today announces it will immediately offer its motivational Sales Effectiveness platform for free to any Sales team striving to maintain productivity through the COVID-19 outbreak.

The initiative comes after the compulsory move to remote working places added pressure on Sales teams across the world.

CloudApps CEO Anthony Day said:

"This is an unprecedented time for every business. We've all had to take swift action and make changes to adjust to the new working practices and restrictions being applied almost daily.

"It is our priority to support businesses in whichever way we can. In this time of uncertainty, we want to not only help businesses survive, but to flourish.

"With this goal in mind, we're offering Sales organisations our motivational sales effectiveness engine free for 3 months.*

"This should allow leaders to quickly galvanise the team through fun sales competitions that will help boost morale, maintain productivity and bring back the unified spirit of the sales floor, even if the team is miles away from each other."

*available within the Salesforce CRM environment only

The support package includes:

The Sales Effectiveness Engine (Sales Motivation and Gamification)

A competition builder including a large number of prebuilt 'sales behaviours' to choose from.

Installation Guidance (with 30 mins online meeting support)

Competition Setup (with 60 mins online meeting support)

Email support for the 3-month period

Access to online videos and guides

All for FREE and with absolutely no obligation to purchase at any point.

This initiative hopes to invigorate teams that are remote working, keeping their motivation high and driving the right sales behaviours. By giving leaders the tools to rapidly set up and run sales competitions we hope to help businesses stay productive, keep strong and move forwards.

"It's a great privilege for the entire team to be able to provide some solace, support and motivation during this difficult time.

"We firmly believe that our businesses will weather this storm by staying nimble, supportive and connected."

- Anthony Day, CEO, CloudApps.

If you'd like to request this package, you can do so here:

https://info.cloudapps.com/wfh-motivation-tool-kit

About CloudApps - CloudApps helps organisations predict & improve sales results through AI and behavioural science.

