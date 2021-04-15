Cloudalize Announces New Strategic Partnership With Boston Limited to Provide NVIDIA-Powered Vertical Private Clouds

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudalize, provider of NVIDIA-powered cloud platform solutions today announces a strategic partnership with Boston Limited to provide an in-house private cloud offering: Private GPU Cloud. Powered by NVIDIA's graphics-processing unit (GPU) technology, this deployment model delivers Cloudalize's unique and proprietary full-stack cloud to any data centre location of choice.

This partnership brings together the expertise of Boston Limited in delivering data centre hardware solutions with the NVIDIA-powered Cloudalize Cloud Platform to provide a real alternative to traditional Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions, specifically for graphics visualisation use cases in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing and educational organisations.

Cloudalize specialises in delivering GPU-powered cloud workstations and offers managed workspaces from two hosted data centre locations (Europe and North America), including heavy-duty Cloud Workstations (Desktop-as-a-Service) and App-streaming (Application-as-a-Service) from one single and unified platform.

Vertical clouds, optimised in hardware and software, for a specific use case, beat plain vanilla horizontal clouds with ever greater performance and unit cost gaps for that use case. Cloudalize aims to be the leading vertical cloud provider. Cloudalize

Private GPU Cloud by Cloudalize brings this modern and flexible technology, cloud optimisation expertise and hardware flexibility in an on-premises package for graphical acceleration needs. Organisations will benefit from guaranteed performance, exceptional user experience, cost optimisation, speed in IT transformation and greater security.

The Cloudalize Cloud Platform has been powered since its inception by NVIDIA GPU technology. Cloudalize has been a "Preferred Partner" of NVIDIA for many years and trusts its GPU technology to deliver greater and more robust performance than any other GPU cloud vendor. This has been confirmed in recent CAD and rendering offline and real-time benchmark tests conducted by Cloudalize focused on the AEC markets.

Boston's commitment to its customers is to provide access to the latest technology and deliver data centre hardware solutions. Our renowned reputation in delivering quality service to our customers combined with our strong technical skills allows us to provide solutions alongside the Cloudalize Cloud Platform to deliver private clouds with unrivalled performance-cost ratios. Boston Limited

Platforms such as NVIDIA Omniverse and Epic Game Twinmotion need a vertical cloud distribution platform such as Cloudalize to effectively deliver on the massive end-customer value creation. Combined with our sustainable innovations in terms of data centre technology and business model, we are pioneering and redefining the concept of data centre sustainability together with our partners. Yonder Cloud

Cloudalize and Boston participate at NVIDIA GTC 2021 with an on-demand session, SS32803. This session outlines their partnership, presents the results of benchmark tests (Lumion rendering benchmark, Furmark real-time benchmark and Autodesk Revit RFO benchmark) between their vertical cloud and traditional horizontal clouds and dives in the use case of the vertical cloud platform created for Yonder Cloud.

