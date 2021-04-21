Cloud9 Technologies and Glue42 Partner to Bring the Future of Voice Trading to Remote Users

Partnership automates the integration of voice trading into third-party systems from any location, delivering users anytime, anywhere voice trading capabilities and remote access to all trading floor connectivity and services

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue42 , the company that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, and Cloud9 Technologies ("Cloud9"), a leader in cloud-based communications, have partnered to deliver a full suite of voice trading capabilities to the institutional marketplace, providing users remote access to all trading floor connectivity and services.

In addition to quick voice trading capability, traders will have secure anywhere, anytime access to voice data, counterparties and regulatory information seamlessly integrated with their other desktop applications via Cloud9's suite of open APIs.

"The institutional landscape is becoming increasingly reliant upon technology solutions to maintain and grow their business. With voice trading remaining a key part of capital markets, it's imperative that onsite and remote users are able to seamlessly access a 'virtual trading floor from anywhere at any time," said Brian Hunt, Chief Administrative Officer & Head of Partnerships at Cloud9 Technologies.

He continued, "As the industry continues to evolve due to greater reliance on cloud-based technology, rapid integration to SaaS-based solutions becomes a critical requirement for every financial desktop."

Through the partnership, Cloud9 offers complete enterprise voice trading and unified communications and collaboration (UCC) services including full data capture. Glue42 complements this through integration of these components into the trader's existing workflow, regardless of application type or technology.

For now, the joint solution supports 'click to call' directly from the bank's CRM or Microsoft Office suite; hence clicking on a contact in one of these applications will initiate a call via the Cloud9 platform. This capability will eventually see Cloud9 replace the physical dealer board on trading desks.

In the medium term, traders will be able to capture voice orders on the phone, after which order tickets will open on their order management systems, pre-populated with the phone transcript. For compliance purposes, they will also be able to log these calls in their CRMs.

"Voice trading mustn't be left behind in an industry that is becoming increasingly digitized. When integrated with desktop applications, voice is a highly efficient communications channel that continues to play an integral role in strategic and compliance workflows," said Reena Raichura, Head of Product Solutions & Customer Success at Glue42.

"Our joint, long-term vision is that traders will be able to control their trading apps using voice capabilities in a similar way that virtual or voice assistants do with global retail users," she continued.

About Cloud9 Technologies

Cloud9 Technologies is the leading voice communication and analytics platform designed for the unique needs of the financial markets. Cloud9 developed a solution that harnesses the voice communication talk path for the trading floor of the future – offering more functionality and analytic insight than legacy hardware at a fraction of the cost. Cloud9 connects counterparties across all asset classes via a cloud-based communication platform that eliminates the infrastructure and expense associated with legacy hardware and telecommunication-based solutions, with front-office focused data and transcription, purpose-built for the financial markets. For more information, visit www.c9tec.com .

About Glue42

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data and leverages open-source initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York and Bulgaria. With over 35,000 licenses, its software is deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world. glue42.com/why-glue42/

