Cloud4Wi to Change the Way Companies Connect with Their Own Customers Through GeoUniq Acquisition

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4Wi, industry leader in location-based marketing solutions, today announced its acquisition of French-headquartered, GeoUniq, a leading provider of cutting-edge location technology and data. Through the acquisition, Cloud4Wi and its clients gain immediate access to one of the world's most innovative location engines.

Cloud4Wi is known for its comprehensive location-based marketing platform, using customer offline data. It alone gives clients the ability to reveal customer behaviours inside their physical locations with a 100% consent-based approach. It also provides businesses with the ability to send perfectly targeted messages to customers at the right moment – at the right time and place. Combining this technology with GeoUniq's location SDK – a privacy-first software development kit that helps organisations by providing sophisticated location intelligence to their apps – will enable Cloud4Wi clients to gain visibility into customer behaviours also outside their physical locations. Ultimately, the acquisition will therefore represent a unique opportunity for clients to gain a competitive advantage to drive loyalty and revenue, by giving them the capability to craft totally new customer journeys.

Antonino Famulari, CEO at GeoUniq comments, "Being acquired by Cloud4Wi is opportune for GeoUniq, who wanted to join an organisation with deep roots in location-based marketing. The fusion of skills, technologies, analytics and indoor and outdoor data will finally allow companies to manage physical customer journeys, something that is often theorised but hardly realise. It's my belief that Cloud4Wi and GeoUniq will find joint benefit by expanding our prospects. For example, we could focus on gaining deeper traction in verticals such as retail, where we can target pure digital brands that have mobile apps and want to gain a deeper understanding of their customer's behaviour in the physical world. We are excited to co-develop solutions offering even more value through greater integration across the customer journey."

According to a recent MarketsandMarkets report, the global location-based marketing market size is expected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2020 to USD 32.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% during the forecast period. As a result of this prediction, Cloud4Wi will be poised for rapid growth which will be powered by combining two best in class research and development teams who will drive continuous innovation.

Andrea Calcagno, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud4Wi concludes, "We are excited to welcome the entire GeoUniq team into the Cloud4Wi family. As we looked to the future, we identified the ability to close the gap between the physical and digital customer journey as our top growth opportunity, and we actively pursued GeoUniq with its industry-leading offering. We are confident that the enhancement of our value proposition will bring a distinct benefit to the market enabling brands to unify the offline and online customer experience."

