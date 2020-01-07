Cloud Distribution Announces Full Portfolio Distribution Partnership With Extreme Networks

Enabling VARs to drive incremental business via Extreme's industry first, cloud-driven networking platform ExtremeCloud™IQ

READING, England, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud First" next-generation value added distributor (VAD) Cloud Distribution, specialists in networking and cyber security solutions, has partnered with Gartner leader Extreme Networks to offer its complete portfolio of advanced cloud-driven, end-to-end networking solutions to UK and Irish customers and resellers.

The partnership is a huge opportunity for both organisations to further extend customer reach, support new and existing partners, and answer the increasing demand for next-generation cloud-driven networking solutions.

Extreme Networks recently launched ExtremeCloud™IQ, an enterprise network management solution leveraging third-generation cloud technology, ML, and AI to deliver automation, insights, and assurance from the edge to the data centre. ExtremeCloud™IQ includes a revolutionary co-pilot feature that delivers fail-safe automation capabilities for IT administrators.

Adam Davison, Sales & Marketing Director, Cloud Distribution said: "The networking market is booming. There is huge demand from both VARs and end users who want the agility and flexibility of a cloud-based advanced networking solution to meet customer needs, but with the added value and support that they may not experience elsewhere. ExtremeCloud™IQ helps us offer a true end-to-end cloud-driven enterprise networking solution that organisations require."

Cloud Distribution are uniquely positioned to support partners in growing their Extreme business, gain Net-New logo customers and drive services revenues, having helped to grow the cloud-enabled Aerohive suite for over four years. There will be a high focus on assisting Aerohive partners transition to becoming Extreme Networks partners, ensuring they continue to build on their existing business and future growth via the full ExtremeCloud™IQ enabled portfolio.

"Extreme Networks has an extensive network of trusted partners, resellers and distributors across the UK and Ireland. They support organisations of all sizes and across many sectors to put robust, resilient and reliable network infrastructure in place to meet their individual needs. We are incredibly excited to welcome Cloud Distribution to our partner programme and are looking forward to working closely with them to bring our advanced cloud-driven, end-to-end networking solutions to their partners and customers," commented John Campbell, Director of Distribution at Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks and Cloud Distribution will host a dedicated ExtremeCloud™IQ UK Roadshow to set their partners up for success. These events will be taking place on 6th, 11th, and 13th February in Reading, Manchester, and Edinburgh respectively.

Cloud Distribution, the largest distributor for Aerohive Networks in the UK and named EMEA Distributor of the Year, will promote the entire Extreme Portfolio with a high focus on ExtremeCloud™IQ. Partners can immediately begin to generate incremental opportunities with support from Cloud Distribution's suite of partner enablement tools, including the use of their Cloud Confidential portal.

Lead Generation

Pre-built co-brandable marketing campaigns



End User Webinar support



Test-Flight End User customer demo days

Extreme Partner Enablement

Sales training



Pre and Post sales training



Certified technical training courses



A full suite of professional and support services

Support the transition of Aerohive Partners to Extreme Networks Partner program

Davison added: "We are extremely proud of the partnership we have had with Aerohive over the years, expanding their market to the point of acquisition, and we are now just as eager to begin a new chapter with the expansion of this partnership with Extreme Networks."

About Cloud Distribution

Cloud Distribution is a Cloud First value-added distributor of disruptive next generation cyber security, networking and datacentre solutions that VARs can take to market quickly and easily. It currently distributes, Acronis, Altaro, Arista Networks, BlackBerry, Cato Networks, CybSafe, Cynet, Exinda, Extreme Networks, Lookout, Pcysys, Peplink, Pulse Secure, SilverFort, Securonix, Vectra Networks.

Its portfolio of disruptive security and networking solutions helps resellers to differentiate themselves from the competition and create new markets to sell in. The company was founded in 2009 by senior executives with a wealth of experience in the security, networking and optimisation space. Its philosophy is to take innovative, cutting-edge vendors into the UK market by recruiting and working together with skilled, reputable, market making partners. For further information, please visit https://www.Cloud-distribution.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Cloudtweeters.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Cloud Distribution; Extreme Networks