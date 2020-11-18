Cloud Distribution and Censornet partner to provide VARs with innovative, automated cloud security solution

READING, United Kingdom, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Distribution, the 'Partner Growth' Distributor specialising in innovative cloud-first cyber security, networking and SaaS solutions, has added Censornet, the leading innovative cloud security provider, to its growing portfolio of cyber security vendors. This partnership gives VARs the opportunity to simplify their security offering to end users with 24/7 cloud protection in a single solution.

Unprecedented global events have left organisations needing to balance cloud security, email security and remote working, without added complications. Censornet has removed the point product challenges faced by the channel, by stitching together four different technologies in a unique 100% cloud-based platform, administered through a single pane of glass.

Censornet's email security, web security, CASB and multi-factor authentication solutions are all best-in-class individually but combined into a single intuitive platform, will allow end users to overcome today's security challenges with powerful integration and consolidated management. With Censornet, VARs no longer have to try and connect different vendor solutions through complicated APIs at high price points, meaning there is a huge opportunity for them to support end users in a simple and highly effective manner.

Adam Davison, sales and marketing director for Cloud Distribution, said: "We've had multiple conversations with our partners where they have outlined the difficulties that organisations are currently facing in securing not only an office workforce, but a remote workforce too. Our new partnership with Censornet will solve precisely that issue by offering a consolidated cloud solution. We are delighted that our partners can now offer robust 24/7 cloud protection through a single combined solution."

Ed Macnair, CEO at Censornet, commented: "With the rapidly changing security landscape, and home-working seemingly here to stay, this partnership will help organisations alleviate these security pressures through one consolidated cloud solution. Together with Cloud Distribution, we will continue to expand our UK Partner network, ensuring we are offering robust cloud security solutions with our approach that takes end user organisations beyond events and alerts, and into 24/x7 automated attack prevention."

Tim Warner, VP sales at Censornet, added: "Cloud Distribution understands cloud and as importantly, also understand value-added Distribution. Censornet's Cloud Security Platform is an ideal fit for Cloud Distribution's portfolio as it provides their partners with a market-leading solution for Email, Web and CASB. With Cloud Distribution's track record for growing the revenues of both Partners and Vendors, we are excited to join forces as we scale to address the evolving needs of our rapidly expanding UK Partner network.

"This is a key initiative for us heading into 2021, particularly as our business continues to accelerate across all market sectors and we move to compete with larger more established industry players."

Partners will immediately benefit from attractive margins and comprehensive support from Cloud Distribution through the company's Partner Growth Services to support their commercial, marketing and pipeline build activities, as well as professional services – without the need for costly upfront investments.

About Cloud Distribution:

Cloud Distribution is a value-added distributor focused on enabling partner growth; specialising in 'Cloud First' innovative & disruptive cyber security, networking & SaaS solutions. It currently distributes, Acronis, Altaro, Arista Networks, Extreme Networks, Link11, Censornet, Cynet, Exinda, Lookout, Orpheus Pcysys, Peplink, Pulse Secure, SilverFort, Vectra Networks.

Its portfolio of disruptive cyber security, networking & SaaS solutions helps resellers to differentiate themselves from the competition to create incremental revenue streams and new markets to sell in. The company was founded in 2009 by senior executives with a wealth of experience in the security, networking, and optimisation space. Its philosophy is to take innovative, cutting-edge vendors into the UK market by recruiting and working together with skilled, reputable, market making partners. For further information, please visit https://www.Cloud-distribution.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Cloudtweeters

About Censornet

Censornet is the leading force in innovative and automated cloud security that offers robust, consolidated solutions for businesses and organisations. Its secure cloud platform integrates email and web security, CASB (Cloud Access Security Broker) and adaptive MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) - enabling the Autonomous Security Engine (ASE) to take organisations beyond alert driven security and into real-time automated attack prevention. The Censornet platform provides full spectrum threat protection to more than 1,500 organisations globally and their thousands of users. From the point of user access to deep granular transparency and control, its security suite helps organisations embrace the potential of the cloud without compromising security or limiting users.

Visit www.censornet.com or follow us on twitter @Censornet, LinkedIn @Censornet-ltd

SOURCE Cloud Distribution