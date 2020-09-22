Cloud Distribution & Link11 team up to offer redefined, cloud-based, Cyber Resilience to UK market

New partnership gives VARs access to a patented suite of security solutions including DDoS protection and Bot management

READING, England, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Distribution, the 'Partner Growth' Distributor specialising in 'Cloud First' Innovative & Disruptive Cyber Security, Networking & SaaS Solutions, has added Link11 to its growing portfolio of cyber-security vendors. This partnership gives VARs the opportunity to provide their end users with long-term security against fast-moving threats using automation, machine learning, and AI.

Being resilient against persistent web-based and infrastructure-based threats is a top priority for organisations UK-wide from a security, financial, and reputational perspective in equal measure. Praised by both Gartner and Frost & Sullivan, Link11 ensure Cyber-Resilience through web and infrastructure DDoS protection, bot mitigation, API protection, secure DNS, zero touch WAF, secure CDN, and threat intelligence services, among others, enabling a holistic and cross-platform hardening of corporate networks and critical applications.

"We know that end user organisations need and rely on security solutions that defend, not just against infrastructure threats, but web-based attacks that can financially drain an organisation. It is vital that they protect their critical assets as well as reputation. The feedback we've been getting shows us that VARs will welcome this game-changing solution from Link11 with open arms and so we are delighted to be able to offer Link11's innovation and expertise to the channel," commented Zoe Clark, Cloud Distribution's newly appointed Cyber Security Manager.

Link11 provides specialised expertise paired with their patented technology that works in real time to defend against all attacks in under 10 seconds, creating lightning fast mitigation against threats. Being a SaaS solution, Link11's technology is simple to deploy unlike legacy on-premise offerings. Given the current unprecedented climate, this truly empowers VARs to deliver new next generation solutions for customers without the need for site visits to deliver hardware.

"Our mission is to offer the right cyber resilience solutions and protect companies from any cyber-threat related risk," says Joss Penfold, Regional Sales Director UK & Ireland at Link11. "A competent, agile networking and cyber security distribution partner is key for us to accomplish this mission and that is why we were impressed by and keen to partner with Cloud Distribution. We look forward to supporting their partners with our expertise and services in cyber resilience."

Partners will immediately benefit from attractive margins, straightforward pricing, revenue from managed services and managed security services, as well as comprehensive support from Cloud Distribution through their Partner Growth Services to support their commercial, marketing and pipeline build activities, as well as professional services – without the need for partners to make costly upfront investments.

About Cloud Distribution:

Cloud Distribution is a value-added distributor focused on enabling partner growth; specialising in 'Cloud First' innovative & disruptive cyber security, networking & SaaS solutions. It currently distributes, Acronis, Altaro, Arista Networks, Extreme Networks, Link11, Cynet, Exinda, Lookout, Orpheus Pcysys, Peplink, Pulse Secure, SilverFort, Vectra Networks.

Its portfolio of disruptive cyber security, networking & SaaS solutions helps resellers to differentiate themselves from the competition to create incremental revenue streams and new markets to sell in. The company was founded in 2009 by senior executives with a wealth of experience in the security, networking and optimisation space. Its philosophy is to take innovative, cutting-edge vendors into the UK market by recruiting and working together with skilled, reputable, market making partners. For further information, please visit https://www.Cloud-distribution.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Cloudtweeters

About Link11

Link11 is the leading European IT security provider in the field of cyber-resilience. The global protection solutions of the Cloud Security Platform are fully automated, react in real-time and defend against all attacks, including unknown and new patterns, in under 10 seconds. According to unanimous analyst opinion (Gartner, Frost & Sullivan) Link11 offers the fastest mitigation (TTM) available on the market. To ensure cyber-resilience, web and infrastructure DDoS protection, BOT Management, API protection, secure DNS, zero touch WAF, secure CDN, and threat intelligence services, among others, enable holistic and cross-platform hardening of corporate networks and critical applications. International customers can thus concentrate on their business and digital growth. Since the company was founded in 2005, Link11 has received multiple awards for its innovative solutions.

The company's strategic points of presence in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Zurich, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Singapore ensure resilience, performance and no single point of failure. Link11 has built a global network and continues to expand with locations in Asia and the Middle East in the near future.

Related Links

https://www.Cloud-distribution.com/



SOURCE Cloud Distribution