Cloud Communications Provider Melrose Labs Launches With Ambition to be Europe's No. 1

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Melrose Labs, the newly launched cloud communications provider, have commenced rolling out the first wave of their communication services for voice and messaging. The company expects to be a significant challenger in the market through its broad range of crucial communication services for businesses of all sizes.

The service portfolio of the start-up Melrose Labs is diverse and spans Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). These include an expanding number of services in fixed-line, mobile, satellite and internet communications. The primary focus across these mediums is voice and messaging, with a range of APIs for simple and complex tasks, and sophisticated services for mobile marketing, emergency notification and a cloud PBX phone system. The messaging services will cover rich messaging, SMS, email, social media and chat.

In early 2020, the Melrose Labs "Tyr SMS Gateway" will be released for use by developers, with a wide range of APIs suitable for any developer or organisation. Towards the end of 2020, the gateway will be released for production use by customers. This high-reliability SMS gateway will enable organisations around the world to send and receive SMS text messages to and from staff, customers and partners for emergencies, promotional, informational and other uses.

Mark Hay, CEO/CTO and Founder of Melrose Labs said: "We aim to claim a small number of very significant mountains with our innovative cloud communications services. I firmly believe in the power of cloud communications to empower organisations to make their organisation better and improve customer experience. Through voice and messaging services, Melrose Labs knows this is achievable. Where cloud communications can make a difference to our customers, we will be there with services that deliver."

Melrose Labs may seek investment from venture capital or private equity at a later date to aid with realising its plans. The board of Melrose Labs may also consider acquisitions as part of growth.

Melrose Labs' services portfolio will in due course put it in direct competition with Twilio, Sinch, Vonage, Plivo, RingCentral and others.

To learn more about Melrose Labs, visit melroselabs.com.

Get in touch

Web: melroselabs.com

Twitter: twitter.com/MelroseLabs

Facebook: facebook.com/melroselabs

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/melrose-labs

About Melrose Labs

Melrose Labs is a cloud communication services provider in fixed-line, mobile, internet and satellite communications. Our services are for large and small enterprises and aimed at empowering organisations to make their organisation better and improve customer experience.

Melrose Labs was founded in August 2019 by Mark Hay, the founder and former owner and CEO/CTO of Hay Systems Ltd / HSL Mobile, the UK-based SMS aggregator. Mark Hay founded HSL Mobile in 1999 and sold the business to LINK Mobility Group of Oslo, Norway in December 2018. Mark Hay brings over 20 years of experience in providing communication services to organisations such as DHL, BAA, Capgemini, Goldman Sachs, John Lewis, IKEA, NCR and NHS.

Melrose Labs is a privately held company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, UK.

Related Links

https://melroselabs.com

Related Links

https://melroselabs.com



SOURCE Melrose Labs