Cloud communication platform provider for IoT EMnify enables traffic telematics and smart V2X communication research at TU Dresden

BERLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT EMnify is equipping a Technische Universität Dresden (TU Dresden) research team with four EMnify cellular IoT SIM cards for use in their research project. The research team are members of the "Friedrich List" Faculty of Transportation and Traffic Science and are investigating vehicle-to-X (V2X) communication in the field of traffic telematics.

The Faculty of Transportation and Traffic Science is the largest academic competence center in the field of traffic sciences in Germany and has a 150-year tradition of research and teaching based in Dresden.

The V2X communication research project is led by Dr. Sven Grunwald and Kevin Krebs, research assistants in the Faculty as of last year. Their objective is to collect and send environmental, vehicle and traffic data to the university research data center from a vehicle fleet using own data gathering devices. The end goal is to post process this data to uncover valuable insights and new applications.

EMnify SIM cards will be inserted into the research team's four chosen vehicles. The vehicles include an electric BMW i3 owned by the university for research purposes and two vehicles made available by the Institute for Traffic Accident Research at TU Dresden (VUFO). The Dresden measurement tram, part of the local public transportation network, will serve as the fourth vehicle. The research team plans to further scale their fleet as the project develops in order to use as many different traffic participants as possible.

Martin Giess, CTO and Co-Founder of EMnify, commented: "Equipping the TU Dresden research team with EMnify SIM cards for their research is in line with the EMnify purpose – to enable everyone to contribute to the connected world. Especially given the nature of the research, we're excited to see what insights it will unearth and how those findings can contribute to further innovation for IoT solutions in the automotive and mobility verticals."

Dr. Sven Grunwald, Researcher, Faculty of Transport and Traffic Science, TU Dresden: "We are delighted to be working with EMnify and that we share a common interest in building a smarter future. With the use of EMnify SIM cards, we can stream live data reliably from our research vehicles to our backend servers and continuously evaluate our research approaches in the field and under realistic conditions with the maximum operator flexibility. In other words, we can build a bridge between academia and real-life application."

The first provider to deliver a cloud-native, virtualized mobile core network that is globally distributed, highly scalable, and operator-independent, EMnify enables businesses with high growth IoT products to scale across networks worldwide with a single API. EMnify is solely dedicated to IoT – unlike traditional CPaaS vendors.

About EMnify

EMnify is the leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT that enables businesses with high growth IoT products to scale across networks worldwide with a single API. EMnify is solely dedicated to IoT – unlike traditional CPaaS vendors. Its disruptive solution and customer-centric approach are made possible by a team of international experts that support thousands of companies in more than 70 countries.

Founded in 2014 by forward-thinking telecommunications experts Frank Stöcker, Martin Giess and Alexander Schebler, EMnify revolutionized the industry through its cloud-native service, enabling secure IoT connectivity globally – addressing one of the main issues regarding the IoT sector. To learn more about EMnify, please visit www.emnify.com

About the Faculty of Transport and traffic Sciences "Friedrich List" at the TU Dresden

The faculty is the only one in Germany dedicated to transport and traffic sciences and has an internationally recognized competence for sustainable mobility. The interdisciplinary research covers the entire range of transport on land, water and in the air. The faculty is a pioneer in the development of systemic solutions for the design of safe, efficient and sustainable transport systems according to technical, economic, ecological and social criteria. Research and teaching are carried out in an interdisciplinary network within the TU Dresden and the DRESDEN-concept association as well as together with national and international partners from science and practice. More than 200 scientists research and teach at seven institutes and 20 professorships. The faculty offers 6 own study programs, including the diploma degree in Transport Engineering, the bachelor's degree in Transport Economics and 4 master programs. For practical applications in research and teaching, the researchers and 1,100 students of the faculty have access to around 30 laboratories or experimental and test facilities.

