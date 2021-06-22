Cloud-based enterprise software provider Eka to transform corporate treasury operations with a new, purpose-built, state-of-the-art solution

- Eka acqui-hires banking and finance tech start-up Trxiea;

- Devanshu Bhatt joins leadership team as SVP, Treasury Solutions

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, a cloud-based enterprise solutions provider, announced today it has shored up a team of industry experts tasked with delivering a new solution to dramatically transform corporate treasury operations. This new business initiative will be led by Devanshu Bhatt, former India Head of ION's Corporate Treasury Group. Eka also completed the acqui-hire of banking and finance start-up Trxiea Platforms and Solutions, whose highly experienced team will help accelerate the treasury solution's time-to-market.

The strategic hires are part of Eka's ongoing effort to expand its state-of-the-art cloud platform into a comprehensive multi-solution platform for global enterprises. The newly assembled team was curated to develop a purpose-built, cloud-native corporate treasury solution that provides CFOs with a complete, real-time view across their entire enterprise by unifying disparate applications across procurement, banking, financial planning, risk management.

Manav Garg, Eka Founder and CEO said, "We have a clear vision of building a robust treasury solution that joins the dots across the organization, so that CFOs can operate from one single, trusted source of truth, rather than trying to piece together information from disparate systems and departments. To do this, we have built a team of incredible subject matter experts, and we are extremely excited to translate our vision into a transformative product over the coming months."

A Best-in-Class Team

Devanshu Bhatt brings over 20 years of treasury and finance product management and development experience. Prior to ION, Devanshu led Product Development for Reval, ION Treasury's cloud-based solution. Joining Bhatt is the highly experienced Trxiea team, co-founders Renju Balu and Dr. Trib Kharkwal who holds a Ph.D. in operations research.

Eka is a strong proponent of digitalizing critical business processes, as part of its 'Mission Digital' effort with an innovative solution-driven approach that delivers:

automated workflows to drive business resiliency;

simplified interface to support new ways of bringing employees, processes, and technologies together;

instant access to buyers and suppliers across the supply chain;

fast and flexible integration with pre-built connectors to ERP, CRM and Market data

