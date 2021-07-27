Cloud Backup Market Size to Reach USD 4229.3 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cloud Backup Market is Segmented by Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), by Application (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises). Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 - 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Web Services Category.

The global Cloud Backup market size is projected to reach USD 4229.3 Million by 2026, from USD 1834.3 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the cloud backup market:

The cloud backup solutions have grown as a result of its numerous advantages, including easy management and monitoring, real-time backup and recovery, simple integration of cloud backup with other enterprise applications, data deduplication, and customer support. The volume and diversity of data generated in the organization are growing rapidly. Business-critical data cannot be jeopardized, and it necessitates continuous backup and on-demand accessibility. Furthermore, the use of cloud backup solutions has risen in response to the growing use of cloud-based technologies & services such as SaaS. Cloud backup market growth is fueled by its greater efficiency and reduced costs when compared to traditional on-premise backup systems.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-33D1628/global-cloud-backup

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CLOUD BACKUP MARKET

The volume and diversity of data generated in the organization are growing rapidly. Furthermore, Employers have promoted the usage of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in recent years in order to save money on IT, which has resulted in massive data collection on a continuous basis. Business-critical data cannot be jeopardized, and it necessitates continuous backup and on-demand accessibility. Cloud backup allows for convenient data administration and access from any location with an internet connection, as required by the company. It allows for continuous and automatic cloud backup, making it simple to manage large amounts of data. Thus the increasing data generated is expected to fuel the growth of the cloud backup market.

The increasing need for cost-effective backup and recovery solutions is expected to drive the growth of the cloud backup solutions market. Organizations are rapidly adopting digital transformation, which is driving up demand for more scalable and cost-effective backup and recovery solutions. Cloud backup and recovery software solutions offer businesses lower-cost infrastructure and application support than on-premises options. Companies can reserve and pay for only the quantity of data they require and are actively consuming with the help of these solutions. This enables businesses to save money on IT infrastructure both in terms of capital and operational costs.

Furthermore, due to the global coronavirus outbreak, the demand for cloud backup solutions has been on the rise. This is primarily due to the increase in remote working locations of employees across the world. Also, SaaS-based collaborative applications witnessed a substantial increase in demand during the lockdown period, due to the need to work remotely.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-33D1628/Global_Cloud_Backup_Market

CLOUD BACKUP MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, private cloud is expected to be the most lucrative. This is due to the high-level security, full data control, and customization offered by the private cloud.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region. The United States (US) has the largest share of the cloud storage market, with well-established providers and end-user sectors that are constantly adapting to emerging technologies to boost corporate productivity.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-33D1628/Global_Cloud_Backup_Market

CLOUD BACKUP MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America .

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud.

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises.

Key Companies:

Acronis International GmbH

Asigra Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc

Carbonite

Code42 Software

Datto

Druva Software

Efolder

IBM

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Microsoft

Veeam Software.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-33D1628&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-33D1628&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Backup as a Service Market is Segmented by Type Online Backup, Cloud Backup, by Application Email Backup, Application Backup, Media Storage Backup and by various regions.

- Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market

- Public Cloud market size is projected to reach USD 1006200 Million by 2027, from USD 417080 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2027.

- Hybrid Cloud Market is segmented by Type Hardware, Software, by Application IT and Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI and by various regions.

- The global Cloud Storage Market size was valued at USD 46.12 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 222.25 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2027.

- Cloud Applications Market is segmented by Type E-mail, File Storage, File Sharing, Customer Relationship Management, by Application BFSI, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Telecommunications and by various regions.

- The Personal Cloud Market size was valued at USD 26.80 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 161.39 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2027.

- Cloud CRM Market is segmented by Type, Customer Service, Manufacturing, Social Network, Supply Chain, Distribution, by Application SEMs, Large Enterprise and by various regions.

- The Cloud Services Market size was valued at USD 264.80 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 927.51 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2027.

- Edge Computing Market size is projected to reach USD 41740 Million by 2026, from USD 6149 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 31.1% during 2021-2026.

- Cloud Backup Services for Business Market

- Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) Market

- Cloud Computing Market

- Cloud POS Market

Click here to see related reports on Cloud Backup Market

ABOUT US

Valuates offer in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports