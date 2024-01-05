CLOU Signs 480 MWh Battery Energy Storage System Purchase Order with Stella

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CL Energy Storage Corporation (CLOU) has signed a purchase order with Stella Energy Solutions LLC (Stella), a leading independent power producer of battery storage energy solutions in the American market. According to the agreement, CLOU will deliver approximately 480 MWh of containerized battery energy storage systems and 200 MW of PCS Skid to Stella to support their rapidly growing clean energy projects.

CLOU and Stella unite to power the future of clean energy

Based in The Woodlands, Texas, USA, Stella is at the forefront of utility-scale clean energy industry, spearheading the development and construction of energy storage and solar infrastructure projects that are revolutionizing the landscape of American electric power generation. With an impressive track record, Stella team has successfully developed, built and operated over 2GW/4.4GWh of utility scale battery storage projects in the region, setting new benchmarks for resiliency and innovation in the industry. Their unwavering commitment to driving the transition towards cleaner and more efficient energy sources has solidified their position as a leader in the field.

Zhou Han, General Manager of CLOU Energy Storage Product Company, stated that Stella, as a company dedicated to advancing renewable energy solutions, possesses abundant resource advantages and operational experience in the American energy storage market. This collaboration marks an important step for CLOU in the American market and will contribute to the implementation of industry-leading energy storage products in the region, supporting the local market's transition to clean energy.

Gabe Costello, Senior Vice President of Project Execution at Stella, believes that CLOU, as an energy technology company under the Fortune 500 company Midea Group, not only has years of experience in the power industry but also strong research and development capabilities and a professional after-sales team. Their team has proven track record designing and commissioning end-to-end energy storage system solutions and customized services. This continued collaboration will ensure successful operations and realization of full value for the energy storage projects.

CLOU has established strategic cooperation agreements with several industry-leading companies, including Stella, to promote the development of energy storage businesses in the Americas and even globally. With a mission to make energy services more convenient and the world cleaner, CLOU is committed to putting customers at the center and providing leading energy storage products and services to empower the realization of value in various energy storage scenarios, thereby supporting the clean energy transition in North America and globally.

