ClipperData LLC Releases GeopoliticOIL, A New Weekly Publication Analyzing Politics, Policy And Trends Impacting The Global Energy Market

New offering to integrate the industry's best real-time data and news services to provide superior market intelligence to oil traders and analysts

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClipperData, LLC — a global leader in crude oil and petroleum product cargo tracking — announces the release of GeopoliticOIL, its new weekly geopolitical publication. The digital, subscription-based publication offers readers a succinct analysis of the political and macroeconomic developments affecting energy markets.

Designed to deliver exclusive and in-depth insights into the external factors driving market direction, GeopoliticOIL aims to help readers gain a deeper understanding of political and military developments in the Middle East, West Africa, Latin America and Russia that could impact the production and transportation of crude and oil products.

"There are more factors moving the market than fundamentals," says Dan Graeber, the chief editor at ClipperData. "A basic model on market fundamentals can account for a general price range for crude oil. The rest is left to speculation and risk premium. It's the latter point where geopolitical issues are factored in."

The publication includes commentary from a team of geopolitical analysts and experts who are well versed in the industry, with extensive knowledge of global energy markets. Deeply familiar with the countries they are covering, GeopoliticOIL analysts speak the local language and have a network of knowledgeable sources on the ground.

GeopoliticOIL's in-depth analysis is supported by ClipperData's proprietary cargo flow data. If there is a disruption in deliveries, the analysts do not rely on hearsay, but on ClipperData granular cargo count. In addition to the weekly newsletters, ClipperData's Geopolitical weekly also includes fast analysis of breaking news events, which are emailed to customers when needed.

"GeopoliticOIL rounds out our robust offering of the world's most in-depth oil, gas, commodity and maritime news coverage and analytical reporting," said ClipperData CEO, Abudi Zein. "GeopoliticOIL will help readers to learn more about policy plans and implementation in large producing and consuming countries, while also helping them to assess geopolitical risks and predict the potential for upside or downside price shocks driven by non-market factors."

Apart from the weekly subscription, the geopolitical analysts weigh in on the issues of the day on blogs hosted on the ClipperData site. Graeber's own blog, the Geopolitical Energy and Risk Monitoring (GERM) report, delivers commentary on the intersection between geopolitical events and the price of oil. His report offers an at-a-glance risk level indicator, based on the expected price volatility by the end of the current trading week.



For a limited time, ClipperData is offering a special report covering Gasoline Cargo Movements and Mexican Fuel Shortages. For more information, visit www.clipperdata.com, email marketing@clipperdata.com. Click here to download the free report and sign up for a sample copy of GeopoliticOIL.

ABOUT CLIPPERDATA, LLC

ClipperData, headquartered in New York City, holds exclusive partnerships with the U.S. Customs & Border Patrol and Inchcape Shipping Services, the world's largest port agent. ClipperData offers the industry's most comprehensive database of waterborne – oceangoing, inland barge, ship-to-ship and floating storage – flows of all crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. ClipperData delivers unrivalled real-time transparency: by ship, grade, API gravity, volume, load/discharge port and dock, along with consignee information. For more information, visit www.clipperdata.com.

Contact:

Amy Barnes

Marketing Manager

ClipperData, LLC

Amy.Barnes@clipperdata.com

(502) 836-0431

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511220/ClipperData_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.clipperdata.com



SOURCE ClipperData LLC