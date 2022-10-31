Clinical Trial Supplies Market Global Key Players, Services, Growth rate, Demands, Trend, Value, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2027 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market by Services (Manufacturing, Packaging, Logistics), Phases (I to IV), Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, CVD, Infectious, Immunology), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs), Forecast 2027 Report to its online research database.

The Global Clinical Trial Supplies market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027 from USD 3.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Factors such as globalization of clinical trials and growing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are driving the market.

"The logistics and distribution segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the clinical trial supplies market, by service, during the forecast period"

In 2021, the logistics & distribution services segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market. Factors such as the globalization of clinical trials, expertise of supply companies in terms of therapeutic areas and geographical reach and the increasing number of trials involving temperature-sensitive products are driving the market.

"Oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic area segment"

On the basis of therapeutic area, the clinical trial supplies market is divided into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, digestive disorders, infectious diseases, CNS & mental disorders, metabolic disorders, immunology, blood disorders, and other therapeutic areas (respiratory disorders, dermatological disorders, rare diseases, ENT diseases, Nephrology). In 2021, Oncology is the largest segment in this market. Factors such as increasing number of research studies on cancer therapeutics and the emerging companies and the high incidence and prevalence of cancer is driving the market.

"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the clinical trial supplies market"

On the basis of region, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of world. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment. Factors such as growing investments and expansions by key companies in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

By Designation: C-level - 20%, Executives - 25%, and Managers - 55%

By Region: Asia Pacific -50%, North America -30%, Europe -10%, RoW -10%

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher (US)

(US) Catalent, Inc. (US)

Parexel (US)

Eurofins ( France )

) Piramal Pharma Solutions ( India )

) Almac Group (UK)

PCI Pharma Services (US)

PRA Health Sciences (US)

Biocair (UK), Eurofins ( France )

) Marken (US)

Infosys ( India )

) Liveo Research ( India )

) Capsugel (a Lonza Group company) ( Switzerland )

) KLIFO A/S ( Denmark )

) Clinigen (UK)

Ancillare (US)

N-SIDE ( Belgium )

) ADAllen (UK)

Durbin (UK)

Recipharm ( Sweden )

) OCT Group LLC. ( Latvia )

) Corex Logistics ( Ireland )

) Acnos Pharma GMBH ( Germany )

) Clinical Services International (UK)

Movianto ( Ireland )

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the clinical trial supplies market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the service, end user, phases, therapeutic areas, type and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall clinical trial supplies market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

