Clinical Trial Imaging Market Revenue To Cross USD 1,961.2 Million By 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest trending report published by Growth Plus Reports titled, "Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Products and Services (Services and Software), Modality (Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, X-Ray, Positron Emission Tomography, and Echocardiography), End Users (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Academic and Government Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations (CROs))–Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031".The global Clinical Trial Imaging Market is expected to clock US$ ~1,961.2 million by 2031 owing to the increasing number of clinical trials and launch of technologically advanced imaging modalities.

Growth Engines

The use of imaging in clinical trials has helped in transforming decision making for the pharma, biotech, and medical device companies.

In the past few years, companies in the market have focused on developing advanced imaging modalities.

Companies in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition.

For instance, in January 2021 , Bioclinica, an integrated solutions provider of clinical life science and technology expertise, acquired Silicon Valley-based Saliency, for accelerating digital development.

Bioclinica will further integrate the company's advanced AI technology into its imaging platform to support a growing portfolio of pharmaceutical and medical device clients.

Excerpts from 'By Products and Services Segmentation'

Based on products and services, the clinical trial imaging market has been segmented into services and software. The services segment is further categorized operational imaging services, systems and technical support services, read analysis services, and trial design consulting services. Services segment dominated the clinical trial imaging market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of clinical trials and growing use of imaging modalities by pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Regionally, the global clinical trial imaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Row). North America held the largest share in the global clinical trial imaging market. Rising research activities coupled with the rising public and private funding for research studies are playing a crucial role in propelling the market growth in this region. Moreover, increasing initiatives by companies in the region for the development of new platforms that provide enhanced decision making are also contributing to the growth of clinical trial imaging market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global clinical trial imaging market include:

Bioclinica

Parexel International Corporation

BioTelemetry, Inc

ERT Clinical

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Intrinsic Imaging, ICON plc

Navitas Life Sciences

IXICO plc

Radiant Sage LLC

Table of contents

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018 and 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players and Their Competitive Positioning (2020) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET - ANALYSIS and FORECAST, BY PRODUCTS and SERVICES Services Operational Imaging Services System and Technical Support Services Read Analysis Services Trial Design Consulting Services Software GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET - ANALYSIS and FORECAST, BY MODALITY Computed Tomography Ultrasound Magnetic Resonance Imaging X-Ray Positron Emission Tomography Echocardiography Other Modalities

TOC continue..

