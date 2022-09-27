Clinical-Grade Wearable Market worth $148.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announced the publication of a market research report titled " Global Clinical-Grade Wearable Market (By Product (Diagnostic Devices (Vital Sign Monitoring Devices (Heart Rate Monitors, Activity Monitors, Electrocardiographs, Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers, Blood Pressure Monitors, and Others), Sleep Monitoring Devices (Sleep trackers, Wrist Actigraphs, Polysomnographs, Others), Electrocardiographs Fetal And Obstetric Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices (Electroencephalographs, Electromyographs, Others)), Therapeutic Devices (Pain Management Devices(Neurostimulation Devices, Others), Insulin/Glucose Monitoring Devices (Insulin Pumps, Others), Rehabilitation Devices (Accelerometers, Sensing Devices, Ultrasound Platform, Others), Respiratory Therapy Devices (Ventilators, Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Portable Oxygen Concentrators, and Others)), By Site(Handheld, Headband, Strap/Clip/Bracelet, Shoe Sensors, and Others), By Application (Sports And Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Home Healthcare) - Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030."

According to company's newest research, the global clinical-grade wearable market is worth US$ 19.55 Bn in 2021 and is predicted to reach US$ 148.76 Bn in 2030, with a promising CAGR of 25.56% between 2022 and 2030.

Get Sample copy of the global clinical-grade wearable market Report at https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1362

Wearable clinical-grade medical devices are a network of patient-worn smart devices (such as electronic skin patches, ECG monitors, and so on) that are equipped with sensors, actuators, and software connected to the cloud. These devices allow for real-time data collection, analysis, and personal health data. More than 1,550 clinical tests employing medical wearables have been carried out worldwide, and approximately one-third of these tests have already been finished. These clinical-grade medical wearable devices can potentially improve patient centricity and healthcare by providing real-time data, early detection and improved diagnosis, and they save both money and time. A wide variety of medical wearable technology is available on the market today. Some examples of this technology include smartwatches and fitness-tracking devices, wearable ECG and blood pressure monitors, biosensors, and others. In addition, wearable technologies provide the potential to perform long-term monitoring, which is something that would not be possible using conventional medical methods. Wearables have demonstrated their utility in treating various diseases, including asthma, cancer, diabetes, and mental illness.

The increasing demand for monitoring that occurs around the clock, the growing awareness of the importance of physical fitness, and the introduction of technologically improved goods are the primary drivers that are driving the expansion of the market forclinical grade wearable devices. It is anticipated that an increase in health awareness and the prevalence of illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension would increase the demand for diagnostic and monitoring equipment throughout the forecast period.

In the Clinical-Grade Wearable Market, however, there is a lack of norms and regulations, accuracy, standardisation, and analysis of wearable-generated data. In addition, high prices, data security issues, and unfavourable reimbursement regulations are projected to constrain the market for clinical-grade wearables in the coming years.

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to be a booming global market region.The huge reimbursement coverage, the entrance of new businesses with cutting-edge technology, and the high acceptance rate of sophisticated projects are all factors that contribute to the region's substantial market share. A huge financial burden is placed on the nation by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which also increases the need for affordable medical treatment. This is driving the demand for clinical-grade wearable technology.

The key players involved in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Apple, Inc., Basis Science, Bio-Beat Technologies, Biotelemetry, Inc., Biotricity Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Covidien, Cyrcardia Asia Limited, Dexcom, Inc., Fitbit, Garmin, Ge Healthcare, Intelesens Ltd., Irhythm Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Minttihealth, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. (A Part Of Omron Corporation), Polar Electro Preventice Solutions, Inc., Sotera Wireless, Ten3t Healthcare, Verily Life Sciences (A Part Of Alphabet Inc.), verist Genomics, Vitalconnect, Vivalnk, Inc., Withings, and Other Prominent Players

Get Sample Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1362

Key Developments In The Market

In Aug 2022 , Medtronic established a partnership with BioIntelliSense for exclusive U.S. distribution of a multiparameter wearable device for continuous remote patient monitoring from the hospital to the patient's home. This facilitates the streamlining of care delivery through workflow automation, allowing for proactive clinical intervention and mitigating the effects of workforce shortages.

Medtronic established a partnership with BioIntelliSense for exclusive U.S. distribution of a multiparameter wearable device for continuous remote patient monitoring from the hospital to the patient's home. This facilitates the streamlining of care delivery through workflow automation, allowing for proactive clinical intervention and mitigating the effects of workforce shortages. In Jan 2022 , Abbott announced that it is making a new type of bio wearables for consumers called Lingo. These devices will track critical signals in the body, such as glucose, ketones, and lactate, to help people understand their general health and take action. Lingo builds on the Abbott sensing technology platform that Abbott created in 2014 for people with diabetes. With a little sensor on the back of the upper arm, people can constantly check their glucose levels.

Abbott announced that it is making a new type of bio wearables for consumers called Lingo. These devices will track critical signals in the body, such as glucose, ketones, and lactate, to help people understand their general health and take action. Lingo builds on the Abbott sensing technology platform that Abbott created in 2014 for people with diabetes. With a little sensor on the back of the upper arm, people can constantly check their glucose levels. In June 2021 , Both Amazon and Apple Continued Their Investments in Digital and At-Home Healthcare (The MedTech Download). Apple has just recently revealed new health features that will be available for its devices, and these new capabilities will allow customers to track their health data better and share it with their doctors.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1362

Market Segmentation

Global Clinical-Grade Wearable Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Diagnostic Devices

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices



Heart Rate Monitors





Activity Monitors





Electrocardiographs





Pulse Oximeters





Spirometers





Blood Pressure Monitors





Others



Sleep Monitoring Devices



Sleep trackers





Wrist Actigraphs





Polysomnographs





Others



Electrocardiographs Fetal And Obstetric Devices



Neuromonitoring Devices



Electroencephalographs





Electromyographs





Others

Therapeutic Devices

Pain Management Devices



Neurostimulation Devices





Others



Insulin/Glucose Monitoring Devices



Insulin Pumps





Others



Rehabilitation Devices



Accelerometers





Sensing Devices





Ultrasound Platform





Others



Respiratory Therapy Devices



Ventilators





Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices





Portable Oxygen Concentrators





Others

Global Clinical-Grade Wearable Market, by Site, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Handheld

Headband

Strap/Clip/Bracelet

Shoe Sensors

Others

Global Clinical-Grade Wearable Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Sports And Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Global Clinical-Grade Wearable Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Clinical-Grade Wearable Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Clinical-Grade Wearable Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Clinical-Grade Wearable Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Clinical-Grade Wearable Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Clinical- Grade Wearable Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Bn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request for ToC/Proposal:

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global clinical-grade wearable market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the clinical-grade wearable market

To analyze the global clinical-grade wearable market drivers and challenges

To get information on the global clinical-grade wearable market size (Value US$ Bn) forecast to 2030

Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the global clinical-grade wearable market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1362

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Sensors Market

Global Sleep Apnea and Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market

Global Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP) Devices Market

Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning Sites. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytics Pvt. Ltd.