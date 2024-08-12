Clinch Recruitment Marketing & CRM Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, the Recruitment Marketing and CRM solution from Clinch delivers intelligent career site technology, powerful candidate AI and automation and self-service capability to customers.

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch Technology Ltd, (Clinch) today announced that its Recruitment Marketing and CRM solution [ Clinch ] is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Clinch Recruitment Marketing and CRM integrates with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and delivers intelligent career site technology, powerful candidate AI and automation with full self-service capability allowing customers to increase conversions, reduce sourcing spend and deliver faster returns.

Fiona Moreton, Chief Product Officer said: "We're thrilled to announce the availability of Clinch Recruitment Marketing and CRM integration with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting. By leveraging powerful candidate AI and automation with full self-service capability, our shared customers can expect to increase recruiter efficiency and reduce time-to-fill, ultimately driving better candidate experiences and higher quality hires."

Self-service career sites allows customers to showcase their unique culture, EVP and values to attract more diverse talent and drive applications



Personalization and authentic experiences delivered to each visitor using AI and candidate automation technology

Behavioral analytics and real-time data to understand the end-to-end candidate journey and increase the conversion of talent

Connecting employee brand ambassadors and candidates with an always-on Q&A platform, two-way written and video capability, and live chat events

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Clinch is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Clinch

Clinch aims to transform how companies attract, nurture, and engage talent with its revolutionary Recruitment Marketing Suite. The suite includes intelligent career sites featuring a self-service CMS, powerful AI and automation, employee-generated content tools, and a high-performance recruitment CRM. This is underpinned by in-depth analytics to help organizations fine-tune their strategies and prove ROI.

With seamless integrations, Clinch is a natural extension of the traditional talent acquisition stack, streamlining workflows, enhancing candidate experience, and empowering recruitment teams to work smarter, not harder. Backed by its industry-leading customer support, Clinch provides all the tools companies need to source the best talent faster.