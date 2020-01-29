ClimatePartner Posts Record Growth and Further Expands Market Presence

Entry into French market underscores international solution expertise.

MUNICH, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimatePartner, the pioneer in climate protection for businesses, reports record growth in 2019 and will further expand its international market presence. In the previous year, the number of customers increased by 500 to now well over 2,000 in a total of 35 countries. All of them see climate protection as part of their responsibility. They want to integrate it into their core business, for which they are relying on cooperation with ClimatePartner. Along with this development, ClimatePartner has now increased the number of its employees to approximately 70 – a growth of nearly 50 percent compared to the previous year.

ClimatePartner develops industry-specific solutions for calculating and offsetting carbon emissions. In addition to the reduction and avoidance of carbon emissions, the compensation of unavoidable emissions through certified climate protection projects is an important element within a holistic range of solutions with which climate neutrality is to be achieved.

Moritz Lehmkuhl, founder and managing director of ClimatePartner, says: "More and more companies recognise that they do not need to wait for political decisions and can already make an active contribution to climate protection. We want to support this momentum and are therefore increasing our resources. By this, we can provide our expertise both to individual craft businesses and also to international corporations even better."

For 2020, the focus is on further expansion of the international market presence. Enlarged consultant teams in Berlin, Munich, Vienna and Zurich, as well as a specific team dedicated to the French market for the first time, ensure that companies have even better access to ClimatePartner's expertise. Therefore, with immediate effect, all company-related news and information are also available in French at www.climatepartner.com/fr.

"International reach and solution services are important factors, especially when it comes to climate protection. With our outreach to the French market, we meet the growing demand from companies," says Moritz Lehmkuhl.

Other growth areas are customer service and IT. Today, the flexible integrability of the ClimatePartner solution for the transparent calculation of carbon footprints is already considered industry-leading. To make it even easier for companies to integrate climate protection measures into their processes and strategies, this is to be made even more flexible and user-friendly.

In addition, ClimatePartner will expand its range of climate protection projects. These include our own international climate protection projects that offer high additional benefit through their social and environment-specific effects. They hereby make a visible contribution to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Further to that, ClimatePartner will continue to offer companies the opportunity to support local measures and initiatives such as forest protection and forestation projects.

ClimatePartner is a pioneer and innovation leader in climate protection for companies. ClimatePartner develops solutions for calculating carbon footprints and offsetting carbon emissions in order to make products and services climate-neutral. The associated IT solution is certified by TÜV-Austria.

ClimatePartner offers a wide portfolio of recognised climate protection projects in collaboration with a global partner network. The company was founded in Munich in 2006 and has approximately 70 employees and more than 2,000 customers today.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083395/ClimatePartner_Logo.jpg

Contact:

ClimatePartner

Dieter Niewierra, Communications

+49-89 2190974-83

d.niewierra@climatepartner.com

Related Links

http://www.climatepartner.com/



SOURCE ClimatePartner GmbH