Climate ER secures funding for the development of a 500MW utility scale solar pipeline in the UK

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate ER, a new, UK focused, solar developer, has secured funding for the development of £250 million worth of utility scale solar projects in the UK. The company is targeting the development of a 500MW pipeline within the next two years. Climate ER is spearheaded by Terence Franka, Max Galledari, and Owen Saward, having previously developed a collective 750MW independently. Armed with nimble and discretionary backing, they see enormous potential within the UK renewables space.

After signing an agreement with a solar investor of global repute, early funds have already been deployed to commence the immediate development of 80MW of grid-secured projects with more to follow in Q4 2020.

"Our team has worked diligently over the past 18 months to forge strong relationships with landowners and our development partners. We are now in a position to accelerate active development across multiple sites. With a highly specialised skillset, extensive network, and exclusive arrangements with key service providers, particularly in respect to grid intelligence, we have a competitive advantage that will enable us to contribute significantly to a carbon neutral UK." - Owen Saward, Planning and Development Director

With access to further funding tranches, Climate ER will focus on securing rights for at least 500MW of ready-to-build projects over the course of the next 24 months. The future looks promising for Climate ER.

SOURCE Climate ER