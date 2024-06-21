Clearwater Analytics Announces the Winners of Europe & Asia Client Awards

Aegon AM, Antares, Aviva, Resolution Re, and RiverStone International Exemplify Operational Excellence in Investment Accounting

LONDON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the winners of its Europe & Asia Client Awards and recognized the recipients at Clearwater Connect in London 2024. Clearwater's Client Awards highlight individuals, teams and firms that have achieved growth, operational excellence, successful transformations and more.

"Our award winners have leveraged Clearwater's investment management technology to not only streamline their operations, but also drive performance and strategic growth that benefits their customers and the entire investment management ecosystem," said Keith Viverito, General Manager of EMEA and APAC at Clearwater Analytics. "We're delighted to applaud these innovators for setting new standards of operational excellence in investment management."

The winners of this year's Clearwater Europe & Asia Client Awards are:

FEATURE FANATIC

Clearwater honors an individual who is using the system to its fullest potential by adopting new features as they are released and using the system in innovative ways.

Sam Hayes , Investment and Treasury Analyst, Antares

FIRST MOVER

Clearwater recognizes a client team for boldly leading the way and leveraging Clearwater for achieving strategic ambitions.

Aegon AM

GROWTH ENABLER

Clearwater celebrates the growth of AUM either organically or through acquisition. This award recognizes a client team for turning their investment operations team into a growth enabler and leveraging scalable technology to confidently and efficiently handle AUM growth.

RiverStone International

POWER USER

Clearwater recognizes an individual within a client organization that has demonstrated an expert-level knowledge of how to use Clearwater. This individual is using the system in efficient, innovative ways through custom dashboards and reports.

Pam Williams , AVP Investment Accounting & Operations at Resolution Re Ltd, a member of the Resolution Life Group

PARTNERED FOR SUCCESS

Clearwater celebrates the achievements of an organisation that has demonstrated the ability to drive successful solutions to market to scale and grow quickly.

Aviva Plc

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

